During this past offseason, there were a ton of rumors about Joel Embiid possibly leaving the 76ers. One team that is always in the mix for star players is the New York Knicks. Embiid is a player they’d love to add to the pieces they already have on their roster. The Knicks made the second round of the playoffs last season. Imagine how far they could go with Embiid.

However, it doesn’t seem like the 29-year-old is going anywhere just yet. Ian Begley of SNY Sports reported that members of the Sixers’ organization believe that Embiid wants to stay in Philly. They are under the belief that he wants to be with the 76ers and continue to compete for championships. However, in today’s NBA, it seems like the player always has the opportunity to move on if they want to.

Joel Embiid is now in his eighth season with the Philadelphia 76ers

A few notes on the Knicks, Sixers, Joel Embiid, NYK reported trade package & more here: https://t.co/WfVzK0tbIA — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 27, 2023



According to Ian Begley, the Knicks did send a trade offer to the 76ers for Joel Embiid. Sixers GM Daryl Morey reportedly did not take New York’s trade offer seriously. Indicating that they must have low-balled the 76ers on a potential trade offer. The Sixers are not going to just trade the 2022-23 MVP for nothing.

New York does have plenty of future first-round picks available to use if they were to make a trade. However, it doesn’t look like Joel Embiid is going anywhere. Especially after signing a four-year, $213 million extension with the Sixers. He’s in the first year of that deal. Embiid does have a player option in the final year of that contract. For now, he’ll continue to be the focal piece of the 76ers’ roster.

Frank Isola: “I don’t think Daryl Morey’s gonna trade Joel Embiid anytime soon—especially to the Knicks. “I think that was put out there…almost a message that the Knicks are willing to make moves…right now the guy that’s more realistic…is KAT…”pic.twitter.com/5zdwDogH3e — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 24, 2023



It’s clear that the Knicks want to make an upgrade at center. Mitchell Robinson is limited on offense and they know they could have a more impactful player at center. While they would love to add Embiid, the chances of that happening are very slim. If center continues to be a glaring issue for the Knicks, we could see them make a trade this season.