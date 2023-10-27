NBA

Despite conflicting reports, the 76ers still believe Joel Embiid wants to finish his career with Philadelphia

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1
Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1

During this past offseason, there were a ton of rumors about Joel Embiid possibly leaving the 76ers. One team that is always in the mix for star players is the New York Knicks. Embiid is a player they’d love to add to the pieces they already have on their roster. The Knicks made the second round of the playoffs last season. Imagine how far they could go with Embiid. 

However, it doesn’t seem like the 29-year-old is going anywhere just yet. Ian Begley of SNY Sports reported that members of the Sixers’ organization believe that Embiid wants to stay in Philly. They are under the belief that he wants to be with the 76ers and continue to compete for championships. However, in today’s NBA, it seems like the player always has the opportunity to move on if they want to.

Joel Embiid is now in his eighth season with the Philadelphia 76ers


According to Ian Begley, the Knicks did send a trade offer to the 76ers for Joel Embiid. Sixers GM Daryl Morey reportedly did not take New York’s trade offer seriously. Indicating that they must have low-balled the 76ers on a potential trade offer. The Sixers are not going to just trade the 2022-23 MVP for nothing.

New York does have plenty of future first-round picks available to use if they were to make a trade. However, it doesn’t look like Joel Embiid is going anywhere. Especially after signing a four-year, $213 million extension with the Sixers. He’s in the first year of that deal. Embiid does have a player option in the final year of that contract. For now, he’ll continue to be the focal piece of the 76ers’ roster.


It’s clear that the Knicks want to make an upgrade at center. Mitchell Robinson is limited on offense and they know they could have a more impactful player at center. While they would love to add Embiid, the chances of that happening are very slim. If center continues to be a glaring issue for the Knicks, we could see them make a trade this season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
d7461740 72eb 11ee 9fdf 1e16c8a6a0cf
NBA

LATEST Kevin Durant Passes Hakeem Olajuwon On NBA All-Time Scoring List

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
Joel Embiid 76ers pic 1
NBA
Despite conflicting reports, the 76ers still believe Joel Embiid wants to finish his career with Philadelphia
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h

During this past offseason, there were a ton of rumors about Joel Embiid possibly leaving the 76ers. One team that is always in the mix for star players is the…

Bet on NBA in the USA
NBA
How To Bet On NBA In Canada With CA Sports Betting Sites for Basketball
Author image Andy Newton  •  7h

You can bet on NBA in Canada for the upcoming season with our recommended CA sports betting site for basketball and also get up to $400 to use for any…

lillard1280 1 1040x572 1
NBA
NBA: Damian Lillard Drops 39 Points In Debut, Bucks Narrowly Defeat 76ers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h
jimmy butler heat 053123
NBA
Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler Predicts Another Finals Run For Miami
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 26 2023
i 2
NBA
76ers News: James Harden Denied Access To Team Plane, Told To Stay Home
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 26 2023
Jrue Holiday Celtics pic
NBA
Celtics’ Jrue Holiday was outstanding defensively in his first game with Boston
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 26 2023
Arrow to top