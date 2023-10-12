Deshaun Watson Has No Structural Damage In His Shoulder

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is believed to have no structural damage in his injured right shoulder.



“Deshaun Watson has a bruised rotator cuff and it takes 2-6 weeks to fully heal from such an injury.. This Sunday would be 3 weeks but if he feels ready to go he’s gonna play” @MaryKayCabot #PMSLive https://t.co/e0MqQiR0iZ pic.twitter.com/FZCcMc5Zmq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 12, 2023

Brown beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot said on the Pat McAffee show that his bruised rotator cuff is likely a 2-6 week injury and there is in fact no structural damage. Cabot talked with an orthopedic surgeon to get the exact timetable of this type of injury. This is about to be week 3 since sustaining the injury so there is a chance Watson plays on Sunday. It also would not be surprising if this injury takes him up to the six week mark. Watson is a tough competitor when battling through injuries, but Watson himself did not feel like he was ready to go, so that is a cause for concern.

The Browns will need to have Watson back as soon as possible. The quarterbacks behind him are not as experienced. Going up against the San Francisco 49ers, it will be a tough task if P.J. Walker were to be the quarterback. Even if Watson does play, he will most likely not be 100%, so no matter who the starting quarterback is it will be a tough day at the office for the Cleveland Browns.

If the Browns were to have any chance in this game without Watson is relying on the run game and keeping that high powered 49ers offense off the field. Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt should see plenty of carries. That being said, it is very difficult to run on this stout 49ers defense.