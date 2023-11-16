NFL

Deshaun Watson Has Made $5.6 Million Per Touchdown So Far In Cleveland

Anthony R. Cardenas
Deshaun Watson was one of the most coveted quarterbacks on the market in recent memory when he was made available during the 2022 offseason. The Cleveland Browns were the ones who stepped up with the biggest contract offer, breaking records by giving Watson $230 million in guaranteed money, the largest guaranteed deal in the history of the NFL. Now, well fewer than 2 years into the partnership, and it looks as though the Browns could have some serious regrets.

Deshaun Watson Out For Season, Finishes With 7 Touchdowns

Watson’s time in Cleveland began with an 11-game suspension. It stemmed from highly-publicized sexual assault allegations that led the Pro Bowl quarterback into becoming one of the most polarizing players in the league, and some Browns fans distanced themselves from the team, emotionally and morally.

He played in the final six games of the 2022 season, and didn’t perform all that well. He finished with 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions and a sub-60 completion percentage, often looking lost in the offense. But it was thought to perhaps be a case of rust from being away from the game for so long, and there were high hopes and expectations for the 2023 season.

The Browns themselves are 6-3 and in the thick of both the playoff race and the push for the AFC North crown. But the success had been due largely to their #1 ranked defense, as their offense is ranked #17, specifically with their pass offense being #25. Watson has nearly mirrored his 2022 campaign, playing in the same amount of games this far, and his numbers across the board are essentially the same as they were last year.

$5.6 Million Per Touchdown For Watson

And there they will stay. It was announced early on Wednesday morning that Deshaun Watson was scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery and would miss the remainder of the 2023 season. It is unclear exactly who will be the quarterback the rest of the way for Cleveland, but it won’t be their $230 million man.

Watson of course has not lived up to his contract, and there is one statistic that is perhaps the most telling of all regarding his time with the Browns so far:

Deshaun Watson has earned more than $5.6 million for each touchdown pass that he has thrown over the past two seasons.

By comparison, Patrick Mahomes made $731,000 per score in 2022, and Geno Smith made $116,000.

The Browns will take on the division rival Steelers this coming Sunday. It is likely that Dorian Thompson-Robinson will get the starting nod under center.

