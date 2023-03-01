Derek Carr Finishes Free Agent Visits With Panthers, Jets, and Saints

Free agent quarterback Derek Carr has wrapped up his visits with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints.

From NFL Now: Derek Carr finishes his visits today in Indy, after meeting with the #Panthers, #Jets, and #Saints — and their owners. pic.twitter.com/B3IXaKKwaN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2023

Carr is one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in this year’s free agent market. He completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,103 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions last season. He has a career 64.4% completion percentage.

The Panthers, Jets, and Saints have all been linked to Carr in recent weeks. Each team is in the market for an upgrade at the quarterback position.

The Panthers, who finished the 2022 season with a 7-10 record, are looking to improve on their offensive output. They had hoped Baker Mayfield would turn them around, but that was not the case, however. They then had to endure the quarterback play of P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold. The Panthers will be looking to upgrade at the quarterback position whether that be with Carr or the NFL draft.

The Jets, who finished the 2022 season with also a 7-10 record, are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. The team has not made the playoffs since 2010 and has struggled to find consistency at the quarterback position since the days of Joe Namath. Former 2nd overall pick Zach Wilson has not met expectations and will most likely be a backup for at least next season until he improves dramatically.

The Saints, meanwhile, are looking for a replacement for Drew Brees, who retired at the end of the 2020 season. It remains to be seen which team, if any, will ultimately sign Carr. His visits with the Panthers, Jets, and Saints suggest that there is significant interest in his services.

Carr has indicated that he is open to signing with a team that can offer him a chance to compete for a championship, so it will be interesting to see which franchise he ultimately chooses. With the NFL free agency period set to begin in just a few weeks, fans of these teams will be eagerly waiting to see where he lands.