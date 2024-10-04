Davante Adams and Derek Carr were once one of the most formidable QB-WR duos in the league during their time with the Raiders and with Adams now leaving Las Vegas, there could be a chance that the duo reunite in New Orleans.

Could Davante Adams & Derek Carr Reunite?

Davante Adams shocked the NFL on Wednesday afternoon as he requested a trade away from the Las Vegas Raiders, in hopes of getting a shot at a Super Bowl appearance that has eluded him so far.

The wide receiver has struggled in Vegas over the last few seasons, with the quarterback slot a problem for the Raiders since Derek Carr left for the Saints in 2023.

Adams and Carr had a good connection going in 2022, with the pair combining for 100 receptions, 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. Now with Adams leaving Vegas, Carr was asked how he would feel about a reunion with his old teammate for the Saints.

“Me and Tae, we always talk,” Carr said. “I know it’s funny we’re talking this week. But nothing crazy.

“I would let him talk about all his stuff. He’s a friend. He knows I love him, and I’m always here for him way beyond football. But like to speak for him, I would never do that.”

“I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante. We would welcome that. I don’t know if I’d get in trouble for saying that. I think it’s just (that) everyone kind of knows that.”

Davante Adams is open to playing for "several" teams, per @RapSheet The Saints, Steelers, Ravens, Bills, Cowboys, and 49ers are among teams that have either inquired about Adams or that he would be happy landing pic.twitter.com/XyNldgWiYF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 3, 2024

The Saints have started the season better than most, including the Raiders, with a 2-2 record after two clinics from the offense as Carr and his teammates put up 44+ points twice.

The Raiders are also 2-2 for the season but they have been underwhelming with Adams recording just one touchdown for 209 yards in his three appearances so far.

It has been confirmed that Adams won’t be traded this week, but the six-time Pro Bowler will be on the move within the next month as negotiations begin to step up for the interested parties which are reportedly the Saints, Steelers, Ravens, Bills, Cowboys and 49ers.