Denver’s Bo Nix was named Rookie of Week for his performance vs. Kansas City

In 10 games this season, the Denver Broncos are 5-5. They lost 16-14 in Week 10 to the Chiefs. Denver had a 35-yard field goal attempt blocked by Kansas City last week. Despite the loss, the Broncos are still in a posistion to make the playoffs in 2024. This season, the team is using rookie QB Bo Nix as their full-time starter.

He earned that job throughout training camp and the preseason. Nix has started all 10 of Denver’s games in 2024. Against Kansas City in Week 10, the rookie QB played at a high level. The 24-year-old was 22-30 for 215 yards and a touchdown and had zero turnovers vs. one of the league’s top defenses. Despite the loss, Nix was still named Rookie of the Week by the NFL.

Bo Nix was named Rookie of the Week in week 10

With the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Broncos selected Bo Nix out of Oregon. The rookie QB came into the NFL with plenty of starting experience. Nix still holds the record for most starts by a QB (61) in a collegiate career. He played three seasons at Auburn and then his final two at Oregon. Through 10 games as a rookie, Nix looks like he’s getting more comfortable each week. So far this season, he’s thrown for 1,968 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

He’s also added 61 rushing attempts for 290 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Nix has thrown for at least 200 passing yards in five of his last six games. Additionally, he’s thrown five touchdowns in his last three games. Compared to other rookie QBs in this class, Bo Nix is off to a strong start to his professional career. First-overall pick Caleb Williams and the Bears seem to be heading in the wrong direction after their offensive coordinator was fired this week. Bo Nix has the luxury of learning from one of the best offensive coaches of this era. Sean Payton has set his rookie QB up for success in 2024. Denver is at home in Week 11 to face the Falcons.