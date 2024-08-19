The Denver Broncos appear to have a gem on their hands in the form of first round pick Bo Nix, with the quarterback shining above the rest in an impressive preseason win over the Packers.

Bo Nix Impresses For Broncos

Bo Nix joined the Broncos as a first round pick in the 2024 draft this year and after a positive training camp, the rookie has continued to impress in preseason matches.

The 24-year-old shone in the Broncos 27-2 drumming over the Packers this weekend with 8-9 completions for 80 yards and one passing touchdown.

Nix impressed so much, that Sean Payton was even questioned after the game as to whether Nix would be starting the Broncos’ first game of the season.

“Listen, he’s played well,” Payton said. “I’m not announcing any starting quarterback tonight. I’ll let you guys know when the time comes, but I thought he played well.

“You feel his comfort level as he continues to get used to the calls coming in. You’ve got to feel the poise when he’s playing.” Payton will have a decision to make ahead of the first week of the season, with new trade acquisition and former Jets prospect Zach Wilson expected to line up against the Seahawks on September 8th. “I thought he was sharp, obviously, I think he was 8 for 9,” Payton said. “He does a good job of distributing the football, understanding zones, man-to-man, what coverage concepts we’re getting.” Take a bow, Bo Nix! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Gsay1OK2tq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 19, 2024 Through his two games for the Broncos so far, Nix has led his team to six scoring drives and completed 23 passes off 33 attempts. His two touchdowns have both been taken well and Nix has also shown impressive footwork, with 29 yards gained off rushing the ball. Although Payton is yet to decide who will start at quarterback against the Seahawks in week 1, it seems Nix has a very good chance of being handed the role having impressed in all his minutes in a Broncos jersey so far.