NFL

Denver Boncos First Round Pick Bo Nix Shines Again In Convincing Preseason Win Over Packers

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bo Nix
Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos appear to have a gem on their hands in the form of first round pick Bo Nix, with the quarterback shining above the rest in an impressive preseason win over the Packers.

Bo Nix Impresses For Broncos

Bo Nix joined the Broncos as a first round pick in the 2024 draft this year and after a positive training camp, the rookie has continued to impress in preseason matches.

The 24-year-old shone in the Broncos 27-2 drumming over the Packers this weekend with 8-9 completions for 80 yards and one passing touchdown.

Nix impressed so much, that Sean Payton was even questioned after the game as to whether Nix would be starting the Broncos’ first game of the season.

“Listen, he’s played well,” Payton said. “I’m not announcing any starting quarterback tonight. I’ll let you guys know when the time comes, but I thought he played well.

“You feel his comfort level as he continues to get used to the calls coming in. You’ve got to feel the poise when he’s playing.”

Payton will have a decision to make ahead of the first week of the season, with new trade acquisition and former Jets prospect Zach Wilson expected to line up against the Seahawks on September 8th.

“I thought he was sharp, obviously, I think he was 8 for 9,” Payton said. “He does a good job of distributing the football, understanding zones, man-to-man, what coverage concepts we’re getting.”

Through his two games for the Broncos so far, Nix has led his team to six scoring drives and completed 23 passes off 33 attempts. His two touchdowns have both been taken well and Nix has also shown impressive footwork, with 29 yards gained off rushing the ball.

Although Payton is yet to decide who will start at quarterback against the Seahawks in week 1, it seems Nix has a very good chance of being handed the role having impressed in all his minutes in a Broncos jersey so far.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Gardner Minshew
NFL

LATEST Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce Confirms Gardner Minshew Will Start The Season As QB1

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2024
Bo Nix
NFL
Denver Boncos First Round Pick Bo Nix Shines Again In Convincing Preseason Win Over Packers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 19 2024

The Denver Broncos appear to have a gem on their hands in the form of first round pick Bo Nix, with the quarterback shining above the rest in an impressive…

kenny Pickett Eagles pic
NFL
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that Kenny Pickett is their backup QB to Jalen Hurts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 16 2024

This offseason, backup QB Marcus Mariota had an expiring contract and the Eagles did not re-sign him. However, he was signed by the Commanders and has found a new home….

Dak Presscott Cowboys pic
NFL
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott feels negotiations for a contract extension are headed in the right direction
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 16 2024
Chris Evans
NFL
Bengals Running Back Chris Evans Suffers Knee Injury In Practice, Set To Miss Season
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 16 2024
Matt Milano Bills pic
NFL
Buffalo’s Matt Milano suffered a torn bicep at practice and is out indefinitely
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Aug 15 2024
Louis Rees-Zammit
NFL
Kansas City’s New Welsh Star Louis Rees-Zammit Misses Chiefs Practice With Back Injury
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Aug 15 2024
Arrow to top