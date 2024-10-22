NFL

Deebo Samuel Taken To Hospital Amid Pneumonia Fears As Doctors Find ‘Fluid In Lungs’

Olly Taliku
The 49ers roster took yet another blow over the weekend as Deebo Samuel was only able to play four snaps against the Chiefs, before leaving the game with an undiagnosed illness. 

Deebo Samuel Hospitalized With Pneumonia Fears    

Despite no initial report on Samuel’s illness, he received x-ray’s in the locker room that later revealed fluid within the receiver’s lungs which was a serious cause for concern, ruling the star out early on against the Chiefs.

Samuel was taken to hospital in San Francisco once the medical staff identified the problem and he has officially been diagnosed with pneumonia, which could keep the wideout off the field moving forward.

There is no timeline on Samuel’s condition, which is a concern for the Niners who face Dallas on Monday night football in week 8.

Although there was no update from Samuel on his illness, the 28-year-old did take to Instagram post-game to send his prayers to teammate Brandon Aiyuk, who tore his ACL in the loss to Kansas City after Samuel left the game.

“Know I’m gone lay it all on the line for you brother!!! This one hurt fr,” Samuel wrote on his Instagram. 

The Niners roster has been plagued by injuries through the first half of the NFL season and Aiyuk and Samuel aren’t the only ones struggling, with some of the biggest stars in San Francisco still sidelined as they continue rehabilitation.

Christian McCaffrey is nearing his return after suffering from Achilles tendinitis but both Aiyuk and George Kittle were added to the injury list this week, with the latter suffering a sprained foot on Sunday leaving him day to day.

Although they entered the season as one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LIX, injuries throughout their team has left the 49ers in a difficult position and with a fairly average 3-4 record after seven weeks.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
