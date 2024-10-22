The 49ers roster took yet another blow over the weekend as Deebo Samuel was only able to play four snaps against the Chiefs, before leaving the game with an undiagnosed illness.

Deebo Samuel Hospitalized With Pneumonia Fears

Despite no initial report on Samuel’s illness, he received x-ray’s in the locker room that later revealed fluid within the receiver’s lungs which was a serious cause for concern, ruling the star out early on against the Chiefs.

Samuel was taken to hospital in San Francisco once the medical staff identified the problem and he has officially been diagnosed with pneumonia, which could keep the wideout off the field moving forward.

Kyle Shanahan shared that Deebo Samuel Sr. is currently in the hospital dealing with fluid in his lungs and pneumonia. Wishing Deebo a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AORkgBmHs4 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 21, 2024

There is no timeline on Samuel’s condition, which is a concern for the Niners who face Dallas on Monday night football in week 8.

Although there was no update from Samuel on his illness, the 28-year-old did take to Instagram post-game to send his prayers to teammate Brandon Aiyuk, who tore his ACL in the loss to Kansas City after Samuel left the game.

“Know I’m gone lay it all on the line for you brother!!! This one hurt fr,” Samuel wrote on his Instagram.

The Niners roster has been plagued by injuries through the first half of the NFL season and Aiyuk and Samuel aren’t the only ones struggling, with some of the biggest stars in San Francisco still sidelined as they continue rehabilitation.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk out for season with torn ACL, MCL. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/XqsO5IxKKn — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2024

Christian McCaffrey is nearing his return after suffering from Achilles tendinitis but both Aiyuk and George Kittle were added to the injury list this week, with the latter suffering a sprained foot on Sunday leaving him day to day.

Although they entered the season as one of the favorites to win Super Bowl LIX, injuries throughout their team has left the 49ers in a difficult position and with a fairly average 3-4 record after seven weeks.