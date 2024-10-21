NFL

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in a Week 7 loss to the Chiefs

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-4 after a 28-18 loss at home to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Injuries are starting to pile up offensively for San Francisco. All-Pro QB hasn’t played a game yet this season with an Achilles injury. Juan Jennings was out in Week 7 with a hip injury.

During their loss to Kansas City, WR Deebo Samuel left the game due to illness. He had no catches in Week 7. It doesn’t stop there for the 49ers. Brandon Aiyuk suffered a knee injury shortly before halftime and went into the medical tent before he was carted off the field. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported this morning that Aiyuk tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Brandon Aiyuk will miss the remainder of the 2024 season for the 49ers


Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a major talking point in NFL headlines this offseason. The 26-year-old sat out the entire offseason, training camp, and preseason due to contract disputes. Eventually, Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the team. Missing training camp and preseason showed for Aiyuk early on this season. He had under 50 receiving yards in each of his first four games in 2024. Additionally, Aiyuk had just 13 receptions through four games.

The talented WR shook off the rust and had a big-time performance vs. the Cardinals with eight catches for 147 yards. After a career-high (83.9) yards per game in 2023, Aiyuk is at (53.4) in 2024. Brandon Aiyuk will finish the season with 25 receptions on 47 targets for 374 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. He is out the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL vs. the Chiefs. George Kittle is leading the offense with 43 receptions and Juan Jennings’ 403 receiving yards leads the team despite him not playing in Week 7. Jennings and Deebo Samuel will be the top WR targets for Brock Purdy for the rest of the season. San Francisco’s next game is on SNF in Week 8 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Brandon Aiyuk 49ers pic
NFL

LATEST 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in a Week 7 loss to the Chiefs

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 21 2024
Deshaun Watson Browns injury pic
NFL
Browns’ Deshaun Watson will miss the rest of the 2024 season after tearing his Achilles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 21 2024

With a 21-14 loss to the Bengals at home in Week 7, the Browns are 1-6 in 2024. They’ve lost their last five games in a row and the offense…

Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots pic
NFL
Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) is on track to play in Week 7 vs. the Jaguars
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 18 2024

Through six games this season, the New England Patriots are 1-5. They started the year with a 16-10 win in Week 1 vs. the Bengals. Since then, they’ve lost five…

Paulson Adebo Saints pic
NFL
Saints’ Paulson Adebo suffered a broken femur and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 18 2024
Sean Payton Broncos pic
NFL
Sean Payton Secures Emotional Denver Win On Return To New Orleans As Saints Are Booed Off The Field
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 18 2024
CeeDee Lamb Cowboys pic
NFL
Troy Aikman called Cowboys CeeDee Lamb and his WR teammates ‘lazy’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 17 2024
Patrick Surtain Broncos pic
NFL
Broncos’ Patrick Surtain (concussion) is out for TNF in Week 7
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Oct 17 2024
Arrow to top