49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in a Week 7 loss to the Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-4 after a 28-18 loss at home to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Injuries are starting to pile up offensively for San Francisco. All-Pro QB hasn’t played a game yet this season with an Achilles injury. Juan Jennings was out in Week 7 with a hip injury.

During their loss to Kansas City, WR Deebo Samuel left the game due to illness. He had no catches in Week 7. It doesn’t stop there for the 49ers. Brandon Aiyuk suffered a knee injury shortly before halftime and went into the medical tent before he was carted off the field. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported this morning that Aiyuk tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the 2024 season.

From @GMFB: The latest on the #49ers injuries, including Brandon Aiyuk potentially lost for the season, and #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has a minor knee injury. pic.twitter.com/nNeEUDUqoP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2024



Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was a major talking point in NFL headlines this offseason. The 26-year-old sat out the entire offseason, training camp, and preseason due to contract disputes. Eventually, Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the team. Missing training camp and preseason showed for Aiyuk early on this season. He had under 50 receiving yards in each of his first four games in 2024. Additionally, Aiyuk had just 13 receptions through four games.

The talented WR shook off the rust and had a big-time performance vs. the Cardinals with eight catches for 147 yards. After a career-high (83.9) yards per game in 2023, Aiyuk is at (53.4) in 2024. Brandon Aiyuk will finish the season with 25 receptions on 47 targets for 374 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. He is out the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL vs. the Chiefs. George Kittle is leading the offense with 43 receptions and Juan Jennings’ 403 receiving yards leads the team despite him not playing in Week 7. Jennings and Deebo Samuel will be the top WR targets for Brock Purdy for the rest of the season. San Francisco’s next game is on SNF in Week 8 vs. the Dallas Cowboys.