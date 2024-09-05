Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders finished 8-9. That was second in the AFC West but not enough to make a postseason berth. The Raiders started 2023 with Josh McDaniels as their head coach. However, he was fired mid-season. Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was named the interim head coach.

During the offseason, Pierce was eventually hired as the full-time head coach in Las Vegas. Yesterday, Raiders All-Pro WR Davante Adams spoke out about some false claims made against him. Former NFL receiver DeSean Jackson went on a sports talk show and said that Adams is “unhappy” with his current situation in Las Vegas. However, the 31-year-old refutes those claims and says he’s never spoken to Jackson about that in his life.

Davante Adams is happy to be with the Raiders

Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the Raiders made a trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire WR Davante Adams. The three-time All-Pro was a second-round draft pick by the Packers in 2014. Adams’ most productive seasons were with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. He finished with 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns in Green Bay. In his first season with the Raiders, Adams had a dominant year. The six-time Pro Bowler had 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2022. That was with Raiders former QB Derek Carr who is now with the Saints.

Despite having three more catches in 2023 than he did in 2022, Adams’ production slipped elsewhere. That’s in large part due to the QB situation the Raiders were dealing with in 2023. Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, and Aidan O’Connell all made starts for the Raiders last season. In 2024, O’Connell is still with the team but Las Vegas brought in free agent Gardner Minshew as well. He was named the starter by Anontio Pierce. That’s part of the reason why DeSean Jackson claimed that Adams was “unhappy” in Las Vegas. The Raiders do have a shaky QB situation heading into 2024. Minshew does have starting experience but he is not one of the top QBs in the league. Can Minshew keep Davante Adams happy this season and dispel the narrative that the star WR wants to leave the Raiders?