Darren Waller Earned Over $42 Million In His 8-Year NFL Career

Anthony R. Cardenas
Darren Waller has been appearing in headlines for the better part of the past year, but mostly for the wrong reasons. The 31-year-old tight end struggled in his first season with the New York Giants in 2023, and is apparently looking to call it quits on his NFL career altogether before the summer even begins, according to various reports.

Tight End Darren Waller Will Retire From The NFL

Originally a 6th round pick by the Baltimore Ravens, Waller truly came on when he landed with the Raiders in 2018. He played in just four games that first year in Oakland and caught just six passes, but broke out in 2019 when he went over 1,100 yards and placed third in Comeback Player of the Year voting. His monster season in 2020 saw him rack up 1,196 yards and 9 touchdowns, which earned him a payday with the Raiders in the form of a 3-year extension worth $51 million.

He won’t see much of that cash, as it was announced that Waller intends to inform the Giants that he is retiring.

Waller Earned Over $42 Million In His Career

It is unclear whether there are any stipulations in his contract that will allow him to get paid some of his salary despite his retirement, but Waller earned a good amount of cash over the course of his eight-year NFL career. Including the $12.1 million that he made with the Giants last year, his total comes out to just over $42 million.

Waller has recently been in the news for his high-profile relationship and eventual divorce from WNBA star Kelsey Plum. After their split, he released a music video that seemingly addresses his feelings on the situation, and it has been received with mixed reviews at best.

Darren Waller will finish his career with 4,124 yards and 20 total touchdowns. He earned nearly $30 million over his final three years in the NFL, and played in just 32 games and found the endzone six times.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Darren Waller Earned Over $42 Million In His 8-Year NFL Career

Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 09 2024
