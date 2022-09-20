Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News dane jackson hospitalized following neck injury during thrashing of titans

Dane Jackson Hospitalized Following Neck Injury During Thrashing Of Titans

Author image

Updated

7 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
USATSI 19079438 2

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson left the field in an ambulance and underwent scans following a neck injury in Bills 41-7 win over Titans. 

The injury occurred on second down, with under a minute remaining in the first half when teammate Tremaine Edmunds charged in and missed his intended target of Treylon Burks and slammed into Jackson, forcing his head and neck backwards.

The 25-year-old was quickly driven to the Ernie County Medical Centre in Buffalo where he was to receive a CT scan and an X-ray. The Bills happily reported he had full movement in his extremities.

Bills fans will have been glad to hear the good news following the scary incident through coach Sean McDermott: “Dane Jackson has full movement in his extremities, which is good, but we are still awaiting more updates,

“I was able to see him in the ambulance at halftime and we are all sending our prayers to him.”

Further footage emerged of Titans running back Hassan Haskins attempting to push Jackson off his teammate while he was clearly in pain. Fans were quick to voice their opinion on Haskins actions.

Jackson exited the game whilst the Bills already had a commanding 17-7 lead, the Bills then went on to smash the Titans 41-7 moving them to 2-0 for the season. Their QB Josh Allen had an outstanding game and threw 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Looking for some action on American Football? Check out the best NFL betting sites.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens