Dallas Mavericks Trade For Klay Thompson As Four Time Championship Winner Looks For Fresh Start

Olly Taliku
The Dallas Mavericks have traded for Klay Thompson, with the five time All-star and four time Championship winner agreeing to a $50Million deal in Dallas after 13 years with the Warriors. 

Klay Thompson Finally Leaves Golden State

After a special career with the Warriors, Klay Thompson has left the Bay Area as a free agent this summer – saying farewell to the franchise where he achieved almost everything in the league.

Thompson was drafted by the Warriors as the 11th pick overall in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft and during his time in San Francisco, he became one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history.

Lining up alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and the Warriors managed to get to five straight NBA Finals between 2015-19, building one of the NBA’s most formidable dynasty’s.

Thompson is widely regarded as one of the best ever three-point shooters in the league and he still holds the record for most three-pointers scored in as single game, with nobody coming close to thee 14 he put up in 2018 against the Bulls.

Unfortunately last season Thompson appeared to lose his touch, with the Warriors legend averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43.2% overall.

In a statement following the trade, the Warriors said:

A New Future In Dallas For Thompson

Klay was always expected to leave in free agency this summer, with his contract set to expire ahead of next season. There was reportedly multiple suitors looking to sign Thompson, with the Lakers and Mavericks at the top of the list.

Ultimately it was Dallas where Thompson chose to take his talents, with a $50m deal enough to persuade the 34-year-old to move to Texas in hunt of an elusive fifth Championship.

The deal for Thompson is a sign-and-trade move that also involves the Hornets, with the Warriors also reportedly receiving Dallas’ 2031 pick and the least favorable of Denver/Philadelphia pick in 2025.

Dallas of course were involved in the 2024 NBA Finals and despite losing to Boston in five games, a new trio of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson should give the Mavericks an even better shot at glory next season.

