Curaçao and Côte d’Ivoire meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 25, 2026, in a Group E decider with knockout-round implications for the Ivorians. Côte d’Ivoire sit second on three points after two games, while Curaçao are fourth on one point and face elimination if results go against them. The Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire betting odds make this a lopsided contest, with Ivory Coast priced as heavy favorites across all major operators.

Côte d’Ivoire need at least a point to secure advancement, while a win would guarantee their progression to the round of 16 regardless of how Germany and Ecuador finish. Curaçao, on the other hand, need a victory combined with a favorable result in the other group game. The gap in squad quality between a team making its World Cup debut and a side featuring players from Manchester United, Roma, Atalanta, and Nottingham Forest is substantial and is reflected in the Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire odds.

Why This Game Matters

Côte d’Ivoire arrived at this tournament having not qualified for the World Cup since 2014, and with their best-ever finish standing at the group stage, this campaign represents a genuine chance to rewrite national history. A win over Curaçao would put them through to the knockout rounds for the first time, delivering on the promise of a squad built around reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions. For Curaçao, the situation is equally historic: every minute they play extends the record of a nation that has never previously appeared at the World Cup finals, and a first-ever victory over a top-20 African nation would rank among the competition’s great upsets.

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Our Pick

Côte d’Ivoire to win the match, backed at the best available price of -650. The Ivorians have conceded zero goals across six qualifying matches and have already beaten Ecuador 1-0 at this same venue during the group stage, while Curaçao have shipped seven goals in their two World Cup appearances to date.

Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire: Preview, Picks and Betting Odds

Curaçao enter this fixture having already secured one historic result: a 0-0 draw against Ecuador on June 20 gave the Caribbean nation its first-ever World Cup point. That match followed a 7-1 defeat to Germany in their opener, a scoreline that exposed the gulf between this squad and the tournament’s elite sides. Manager Dick Advocaat, at 78 years old widely reported to be the oldest manager in World Cup history, has organized his side to be defensively compact, and the Ecuador draw demonstrated they can limit chances against mid-table opposition. However, Côte d’Ivoire present a significantly more dynamic attacking threat than Ecuador managed across that 90 minutes.

Ivory Coast’s form heading into this fixture is the strongest of any Group E side outside Germany. They beat France 2-1 in a pre-tournament friendly, won their opening World Cup group game 1-0 against Ecuador, and only fell to Germany 2-1 in a tight match on June 20. Manager I. Kamara has a squad depth that allows genuine rotation without a drop in quality, with players from clubs including Sporting CP, Galatasaray, Crystal Palace, and Inter Milan waiting for opportunities. Amad Diallo of Manchester United has already scored at this tournament and leads the Ivorian attack with five recent international goals to his name.

The Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire prediction points firmly toward an Ivorian victory, most likely by multiple goals. Curaçao’s qualifying campaign, while impressive within CONCACAF, came against Saint Lucia, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda, and Jamaica. The step up to CAF-qualifying opposition in the form of Côte d’Ivoire, who did not concede a single goal in six qualifying matches, is considerable. The most relevant Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire score prediction is a comfortable away win, with the goals market likely to settle over the total of three.

Recent Form and Trends

Curaçao’s last five results:

Ecuador (A): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

Germany (A): Lost 1-7 – FIFA World Cup

Aruba (H): Won 4-0 – Friendly

Scotland (A): Lost 1-4 – Friendly

Australia (A): Lost 1-5 – FIFA Series

Curaçao’s two competitive World Cup results encapsulate the challenge they face. The 0-0 draw against Ecuador showed organizational discipline, but the 7-1 loss to Germany revealed how exposed their defense becomes against pace and movement in behind. Their victories outside the tournament have come against regional CONCACAF opponents, and their two competitive wins this cycle at senior international level came against Haiti and Bermuda. Qualifying form against those sides is not a useful indicator of what they will face from Ivory Coast’s forward line.

Côte d’Ivoire’s last five results:

Germany (A): Lost 1-2 – FIFA World Cup

Ecuador (H): Won 1-0 – FIFA World Cup

France (A): Won 2-1 – Friendly

Scotland (N): Won 1-0 – Friendly

South Korea (N): Won 4-0 – Friendly

Ivory Coast’s pre-tournament form included a 4-0 win over South Korea and a 2-1 victory against France, results that demonstrate genuine quality against opposition well above CONCACAF second-round standard. Their only defeat in five matches was a narrow 2-1 loss to Germany, who sit top of Group E with nine goals scored in two games. Côte d’Ivoire kept a clean sheet in their World Cup win over Ecuador and conceded no goals across their entire six-game CAF qualifying campaign.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Curaçao are working with a squad composed primarily of players from Dutch lower-division and mid-table clubs. Goalkeeper Eloy Room, 37, of Miami FC carries the most experience with 71 caps and will likely continue between the posts. The midfield axis of Leandro Bacuna (72 caps, 16 international goals) and Juninho Bacuna (49 caps, 15 goals) provides the team’s most reliable creative output, while Gervane Kastaneer leads the scoring charts for Curaçao in recent matches with four goals in the build-up period. Tahith Chong of Sheffield United has six caps and three international goals and offers a more technically refined option in the attacking third. No specific injury or suspension concerns have been confirmed for the squad heading into this fixture.

Ivory Coast have a deep and largely fit squad. Franck Kessie of Al-Ahli brings 103 caps and 15 international goals to the midfield, partnering Ibrahim Sangare of Nottingham Forest, who has 58 caps and 12 goals. Amad Diallo is the focal point of their attacking play and has scored one goal in this World Cup and five in recent matches overall. Odilon Kossounou of Atalanta and Evan Ndicka of Roma provide elite-club quality in central defense. No confirmed injury absences or suspensions have been reported for the Ivorian camp ahead of this matchday.

Expected Lineups

Curaçao (4-3-3): Room; Brenet, Gaari, van Eijma, Floranus; L. Bacuna (c), J. Bacuna, Roemeratoe; Gorré, Kastaneer, Chong.

Côte d’Ivoire (4-3-3): Fofana; Singo, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan; Kessie, Sangare, S. Fofana; Diallo, Guessand, Adingra.

Predicted lineups – squads to be confirmed before kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The central contest shaping this game is Ivory Coast’s midfield pair of Franck Kessie and Ibrahim Sangare against Curaçao’s Leandro Bacuna and Juninho Bacuna. Kessie carries 103 caps and 15 international goals and consistently drives forward from deep positions, while Sangare, with 58 caps and 12 goals, adds physicality and range of passing at Nottingham Forest. The Bacunas have combined for 31 international goals between them and are Curaçao’s most reliable source of creative play, but they will be operating against a midfield whose collective club pedigree far exceeds anything they encountered in CONCACAF qualifying. If Ivory Coast can limit space in the center of the pitch, Curaçao have limited alternatives to generate chances.

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Main Pick: Côte d’Ivoire to Win @ -650 (BetOnline)

The Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire winner market strongly favors the Ivorians, and the price is justified by the evidence. Ivory Coast kept clean sheets in all six CAF qualifying matches, won their opening World Cup game against Ecuador at this same stadium, and carry a squad with genuine European elite-club depth at every position. Curaçao have conceded eight goals in their two World Cup games, and the Germany defeat in particular revealed a backline vulnerable to direct, pacey attacking play, which is precisely what Ivory Coast offer through Amad Diallo and Simon Adingra.

Goals Market: Over 3 Goals @ -123 (BetOnline)

The totals line sits at three goals, with the best available over price at -123. Curaçao have conceded seven goals in two World Cup group games, while Ivory Coast have scored in every competitive fixture during this tournament cycle. The over-three total reflects the structural mismatch between Curaçao’s defense, which was built to contain CONCACAF regional opposition, and an Ivorian attack featuring Nicolas Pepe (55 caps, 12 goals), Amad Diallo, Evann Guessand of Crystal Palace, and Simon Adingra of Monaco.

Scorer Pick: Amad Diallo Anytime Scorer

Amad Diallo has five recent international goals and has already scored in this World Cup group stage. The Manchester United forward operates centrally or from the right channel and will find Curaçao’s backline considerably less organized than Ecuador’s defensive structure. The Ivorian attack has been built around his pace and movement, and he remains the most direct route to goal for I. Kamara’s side from an anytime scorer perspective.

Betting Odds and Lines

Current Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire betting odds from the three approved operators are listed below. The best available price on an Ivorian win is -650 at BetOnline, while BetNow offers -700 and Lucky Rebel sits at -800.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Curaçao Win +2200 +1900 +1700 Draw +900 +750 +825 Côte d’Ivoire Win -835 -800 -700

Totals (O/U 3) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 3 -123 -124 -125 Under 3 +103 -111 +105

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire kicks off at 4:00 p.m. local time (16:00 UTC-4) on June 25, 2026, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can find coverage on CTV, TSN, and RDS, while UK audiences can watch on ITV or BBC. For a full list of broadcast options by territory, check local listings for your region.

How to Bet

To place a bet on this Group E fixture, follow these steps:

Choose one of the approved operators: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s website and create an account if you do not already have one. Verify your identity using the operator’s required documentation process. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method, including crypto options at BetNow. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Curaçao vs Côte d’Ivoire match under Group E fixtures. Select your market, confirm the odds displayed, and enter your stake. Review and confirm your bet slip before submitting.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and there is no guarantee of a return on any wager. All bets should be placed within personal financial means, and no bet should be placed to recover previous losses. Anyone who feels their gambling may be causing harm can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org and the National Problem Gambling Helpline chat at www.ncpgambling.org. Help is free, confidential, and available at any time.