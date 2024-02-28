The Golden State Warriors had a couple of story lines following them into their game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. It would be the first time that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole would match up on the court as opponents after their public falling out last season, though neither ended up being much of a factor statistically. But more importantly for Steve Kerr’s team was the return of point guard Chris Paul, who had missed the last 21 games while recovering from a surgically repaired hand.

Warriors Bench Plays Big Part In Win Over Wizards

Klay Thompson off the bench tonight: 25 points

6 threes

4 assists

9/16 FG 👀 pic.twitter.com/H6wBynqeca — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 28, 2024

And given the results from the game and how CP3 affected the outcome, the Warriors have plenty to look forward to as they come down the home stretch of the season.

A few games ago, struggling guard Klay Thompson was relegated to bench duty. It became a talking point as a potential end to his career as a high-producer, but he has so far proved those notions wrong by being an effective piece of the second unit. And now that Paul has returned from his injury and joined Thompson in coming off of the bench, Golden State has quite the attack when Stephen Curry and the rest of the starters need a rest.

Their effectiveness was on full display against the Wizards. Curry struggled in the first half, going scoreless in the first two quarters, but eventually finishing with 18 points on a tough 4 for 16 shooting night from deep. Jonathan Kuminga was the highest scoring starter, finishing with 21 points on the night, with Curry having the next highest total of the original 5.

Thompson And CP3 Off The Bench Could Be Dangerous

Warriors win in DC to open road trip. Steph Curry had 18 second half points after zero in first. Chris Paul a +17 in his return. Klay Thompson 25 points off the bench. Moses Moody solid in spot start. Jonathan Kuminga 21 on 10/13 FG. Warriors: 30-27, tied in 9th with Lakers. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 28, 2024

It was the bench that proved to be dominant against Washington. Thompson was the team’s leading scorer, putting up 25 points on 9 for 16 shooting from the field in what looking like a vintage Klay performance. And while Paul’s numbers didn’t jump off the page in the same way, he was effective in helping Thompson and others get their shots, and was a pest on defense, finishing with 4 steals on the night.

The Warriors have been coming on strong lately, but their surge up the Western Conference standings was halted on Sunday evening when they fell to the defending champion Denver Nuggets. But they have a chance to make up some ground this week, as they will take on the Knicks and Raptors in the coming days before a date with the Celtics on Sunday.