Dak Prescott Left The Cowboys Week 9 Loss To Atlanta With A Hamstring Injury

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott

The Cowboys suffered yet another setback in their season this weekend during a loss to the Falcons in week 9 but the defeat wasn’t the worst of it, with Dak Prescott forced off the field with a hamstring strain.  

Dak Prescott Injury Latest

The Cowboys have been far from their best this year and the loss of Dak Prescott could push them even further away from playoff contention, which seemed nailed on at the start of the season. 

Prescott was forced out of the Falcons game in the fourth quarter and with medical staff initially examining a cut on the quarterback’s hand, that was suspected to be why the Dallas star was unable to return.

But shortly before the game finished it was revealed that Prescott was struggling with his hamstring which forced him into the blue medical tent during the final few minutes of the matchup. 

 “I felt it [hamstring] and didn’t think much of it, to be honest,” Prescott said. “The next play, throwing on it, I felt a pull or something I’ve never felt. It was tough to walk on at that point. I saw the medical team and asked could I make it worse? They said I wouldn’t be able to protect myself.”

“It’s crazy that this happened on a normal tackle. I’m not even really sure which moment did it.”

Dak’s injury timeline isn’t yet known, but he was asked in his post-match conference if he thinks he will be available for the Cowboys week 10 game against the high-flying Eagles and didn’t seem phased.

“A lot of this game is mental, so I can get those reps,” Prescott said. “You saw Coop going in and giving us a chance, and he’s an example of that exactly…It’ll be important to test the hamstring. I look forward to doing everything in my power to heal this thing up, get some reps in practice and get out there next week.”

Before he got injured the Dallas quarterback had 133 yards through the air for one touchdown, but his team never looked like winning as Atlanta continue to roll in the NFL.

Their loss to the Falcons was the Cowboys third consecutive defeat this season and with a 3-5 record heading into a tricky Philadelphia clash next week, the playoffs look a long way away for Dallas.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

