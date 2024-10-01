Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence is being placed on the IR with a Lisfranc injury in his right foot

In four games this season the Dallas Cowboys are 2-2. They were on the road to face the Giants on TNF in Week 4. Dallas did not play their strongest game offensively but still beat New York 20-15. Against the Giants, both of Dallas’ defensive ends sustained injuries.

All-Pro Micah Parsons is dealing with an ankle injury and could miss Week 5. He was seen at practice on Monday with a walking boot and was using a scooter. Additionally, veteran DE DeMarcus Lawrence suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Lawrence is being placed on the IR for the Cowboys. He avoided needing surgery but will miss the next four to eight weeks. Not ideal for a struggling Cowboys defense.

DeMarcus Lawrence is being placed on the IR for the Cowboys

The #Cowboys are putting DE DeMarcus Lawrence on IR today due to his foot injury. He will be out at least four games. A very tough blow for Dallas, who will also likely be without Micah Parsons for at least a game. https://t.co/8in6YVYbeZ pic.twitter.com/zbEzJLIjK8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 1, 2024



With a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, DeMarcus Lawrence was selected by the Cowboys out of Boise State. He’s played all 11 of his professional season for Dallas. Lawrence has played in 141 career games and had 123 starts. The 32-year-old has started every game he’s played in since 2017. His best statistical season in the league was 2017 when he had 14.5 sacks. Lawrence added 58 combined tackles and four forced fumbles that season.

The veteran DE has been a staple for the Cowboys over the last decade and is one of their best defensive players. Unfortunately, Lawrence is going to miss time with a Lisfranc injury he suffered in Week 4. Not only is Parsons out, but DE Micah Parsons is also out for at least Week 5. Don’t be surprised if he misses Week 6 as well as Dallas has a Week 7 bye. That would give Parsons three full weeks of rest without having to go on the IR. With Lawrence and Parsons out, the Cowboys have signed K.J. Henry from the Bengals’ practice squad. Carl Lawson could be elevated off the practice squad for his third straight game. Dallas will be on the road in Week 5 to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.