Coventry City vs Blackpool live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

When Blackpool travels to Coventry City on Tuesday evening, they will be seeking to extend their fine run of form in the Championship.

Coventry City vs Blackpool Live Stream

Coventry City vs Blackpool Preview

On Saturday, Coventry City was eliminated from the FA Cup after a 2-1 extra-time loss to Southampton. Mark Robins’ side has only won one of their last four games across all competitions, losing three of them.

Coventry City is 12th in the EFL Championship table with 40 points from 27 games, level on points with Tuesday’s visitors despite having two games in hand.

Blackpool, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out, defeating Bristol City 3-1 at home. This came after a thrilling 1-1 draw with high-flying Fulham, which ended their two-game winning streak.

Blackpool is without a win in their previous five games and will be hoping to snap their losing streak.

When does Coventry City vs Blackpool kick-off?

The Coventry City vs Blackpool will kick off at 20:45 on 8th February 2022 at Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry City vs Blackpool Team News

Coventry City Team News

The hosts haven’t reported any injury or suspension concerns till now.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Moore; Clarke-Salter, McFadzean, Hyam; Eccles, Sheaf, Allen, Bidwell; Shipley, Gyokeres, O’Hare

Blackpool Team News

Blackpool will head into the game without Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue, and Reece James.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Lawrence-Gabriel, Keogh, Thorniley, Sterling; Hamilton, Connolly, Dougall, Bowler; Yates, Madine

