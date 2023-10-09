Boxing News

Conor McGregor Labels Logan Paul As ‘Broken’ Ahead Of Bout Against Dillon Danis

Author
Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
2 min read
Conor McGregor has slammed YouTuber turned boxer, Logan Paul, ahead of the Americans boxing match against Dillon Danis – labelling the 28-year-old influencer as ‘broken’.

Logan Paul will take on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar, Dillon Danis, this weekend on the Misfits boxing card, with the bout being a co-main event to KSI vs Tommy Fury.

The build up to the bout has been nothing shot of volatile, as Danis has caused a frenzy online with consistent explicit images of Logan Paul’s partner, Nina Agdal.

These posts have caused huge uproar and lead to a host of legal issues, as Agdal has filed a €150’000 lawsuit against her partner’s opponent for a sharing private images.

Such chaos in the weeks leading up to the bout has seen the interest sky-rocket with many calling it the ‘real main event’ despite KSI’s clash with Tommy Fury.

UFC superstar, Conor McGregor has been very vocal over the bout, as Danis has been a key member for a variety of the Irishman’s fight camps and has called out a ‘broken’ Logan Paul.

McGregor said (in a now deleted tweet): “Let’s go brother! Logan’s broken. Broken wrist. Broken heart. Pull guard and break his leg.”

The former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion has been heavily involved with the pre-fight antics, answering several questions in interviews about the Misfits card.

McGregor was even interviewed after Anthony Joshua’s victory over Robert Helenius, claiming the YouTuber KSI ‘couldn’t box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory.’

Danis was scheduled to fight KSI back in late 2022, however, the American pulled out with an injury, which has extended his streak of inactivity to over 1500 days.

The fight card will be live on DAZN PPV this Saturday from the Manchester Arena, the same venue where KSI took on Logan Paul in their infamous first boxing match.

Author
Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics. He has a degree in Football Journalism and has published online articles for the Burton Albion website and produced match-day content for Chesterfield Academy. He has also gained experience through attending press-boxes in Premier League and EFL stadiums.
