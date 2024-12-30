Commanders: Washington has 11 wins for the first time since 1991

On Sunday Night Football in Week 17, the Commanders were at home to face the Falcons. Washington needed a win to secure a playoff berth. It was a battle between two rookie QB’s. Jayden Daniels has been the Commanders’ starter all season long. For Atlanta, it was the second start of the 2024 season for Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons had a 17-7 lead at halftime but the Commanders made a comeback in the second half. It took overtime to secure a 30-24 win for Washington. Their 11th of the 2024 season. It’s the first time since 1991 that the team has won at least 11 games. Jayden Daniels has come in and given the Commander’s life as a franchise. They’re no longer on the outside looking in and are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Washington has won 11 games in a season for the first time in 33 years

After going 4-13 last season, the Washington Commanders have now clinched a playoff berth in the first season under a completely new organization & roster. The Commanders are now 11-6. They have not won 11 games in a season since 1991. It’s been 33 years. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/cRoENvfJUm — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) December 30, 2024



In the first year under new ownership, the Commanders are heading to the playoffs. Washington was 4-13 last season and had the #2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. They drafted Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels out of LSU. The rookie QB is 11-5 in 16 starts this season and is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. This is Washington’s first 11-win season since they went 14-2 in 1991 and won the Super Bowl. Dan Quinn’s team in 2024 will not reach 14 wins but they are ahead of schedule in his first season. Never a bad problem to have.

With one game left in the 2024 season, the Commanders still have to play the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. Right now, the Commanders would be playing the Rams in the first round of the playoffs. We’ll see if starters play for Washington in Week 18 with a playoff spot already secured. However, seeding in the NFC playoffs is still up for grabs. Washington could end up facing the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs as opposed to the Rams. The Commanders are on the road in Week 18 to face Cooper Rush and the Cowboys.