Commanders Lose Tight End To A Season Ending Achilles Injury

Second-year tight end from the Washington Commanders Armani Rogers suffered a non-contact Achilles injury during OTAs. He will be out for the rest of the season.

Head coach Ron Rivera said that there is no timetable on his return. He also said that Rogers was going to be involved more in the offense as the tight end group has not been well established.

Rodgers played in 11 games while only catching five passes for 64 yards. He was buried on the tight end depth chart which had the like of Logan Thomas, John Bates, and Cole Turner. Rodgers seemed like the only one that had the most upside, but sadly he will have to wait for his opportunity next season at the earliest.

Rogers is actually a converted tight end. He played quarterback during his college career. He played at UNLV then transferred to the University of Ohio. His stats were not flashy, but he did show some athletic prowess and made the switch to tight end. Starting tight end Logan Thomas also did the same thing and he turned out to be a very capable tight end in the NFL.

At 6-5 and 225lb, his progress as a blocker is what the Commanders saw that he could be a real contributor to the team. Rivera sounded bummed out when he heard the news saying “It’s a blow”.

Maybe the Commanders make a trade for a tight end but that is highly unlikely. The team still has established veteran Logan Thomas who has shown in the past he can be a threat in the passing game. He will serve nicely as a safety blanket to quarterback Sam Howell.