NFL

Commanders injury report: Bobby Wagner (ankle) will play in the divisional round

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bobby Wagner Commanders pic
Bobby Wagner Commanders pic

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Washington Commanders underwent major changes. That included ownership, front office, coaching staff, and players. The Commanders hired Dan Quinn as the head coach and Adam Peters as the new general manager. Additionally, the added veteran talent and a mix of players through the draft. 

Jayden Daniels has quickly changed the outlook of Washington’s franchise and they went 12-5 in 2024. They beat the Bucs in a playoff game and have made the divisional round in the first year of a rebuild, One of the unsung players on defense for the Commanders in 2024 is veteran MLB Bobby Wagner. The 34-year-old missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an ankle injury. However, Dan Quinn said Wagner will play on Saturday vs. the Lions.

Bobby Wagner will play in the divisional round barring a setback


In the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, the Seahawks selected LB Bobby Wagner out of Utah State. The first 10 seasons of his career were with Seattle. From 2014-2021, Wagner earned eight straight Pro Bowl selections. Additionally, he was named first-team All-Pro six times in seven years. It’s hard to argue that Wagner is not the most decorated MLB to come out of the 2010 era. After the 2021 season, he was released by the Seahawks and signed with a division rival, the Rams,

For the 2023 season, Wagner returned to Seattle and played his 11th season with the franchise. Wagner was a free agent again for the 2024 season and signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with Washington. The 34-year-old has started every game this season for the Commanders defensively, including the postseason. After their playoff game vs. the Bucs, Wagner was dealing with ankle pain. He missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday but that will not stop him from playing. Dan Quinn told the media his starting MLB will be available vs. the Lions. Wagner and the defense will need to play a complete game if they want a chance at upsetting Detroit. According to odds via BetOnline, the Commanders are favored by nine and a half points.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Jan. 16, 2025

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bobby Wagner Commanders pic
NFL

LATEST Commanders injury report: Bobby Wagner (ankle) will play in the divisional round

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2025
Adonai Mitchell Colts pic
NFL
Adonai Mitchell went through ‘adversity’ in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2025

The 2024 season was another lost year for the Indianapolis Colts. In the last seven years, the team has won eight or more games five times. However, they only have…

James Pearce Jr. tennessee
NFL
2025 NFL draft: Why Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. is ready for the next level
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 16 2025

The 2024 collegiate football season was the first year of the 12-team expanded playoff. Games in November and December had more meaning than ever before. Teams like Tennessee, Boise State,…

Quinn Ewers Texas pic
NFL
Texas Longhorns: Quinn Ewers is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2025
Mike Tomlin Steelers pic
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike Tomlin on the hot seat after a sixth-straight playoff loss
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2025
David Montgomery Lions pic
NFL
Lions injury update: David Montgomery (knee) is expected to return in the divisional round
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 15 2025
Ford Field pic
NFL
Commanders vs. Lions: The average ticket price is $991 for this divisional round matchup
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 14 2025
Arrow to top