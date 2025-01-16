Commanders injury report: Bobby Wagner (ankle) will play in the divisional round

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Washington Commanders underwent major changes. That included ownership, front office, coaching staff, and players. The Commanders hired Dan Quinn as the head coach and Adam Peters as the new general manager. Additionally, the added veteran talent and a mix of players through the draft.

Jayden Daniels has quickly changed the outlook of Washington’s franchise and they went 12-5 in 2024. They beat the Bucs in a playoff game and have made the divisional round in the first year of a rebuild, One of the unsung players on defense for the Commanders in 2024 is veteran MLB Bobby Wagner. The 34-year-old missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an ankle injury. However, Dan Quinn said Wagner will play on Saturday vs. the Lions.

Bobby Wagner will play in the divisional round barring a setback



In the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, the Seahawks selected LB Bobby Wagner out of Utah State. The first 10 seasons of his career were with Seattle. From 2014-2021, Wagner earned eight straight Pro Bowl selections. Additionally, he was named first-team All-Pro six times in seven years. It’s hard to argue that Wagner is not the most decorated MLB to come out of the 2010 era. After the 2021 season, he was released by the Seahawks and signed with a division rival, the Rams,

For the 2023 season, Wagner returned to Seattle and played his 11th season with the franchise. Wagner was a free agent again for the 2024 season and signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with Washington. The 34-year-old has started every game this season for the Commanders defensively, including the postseason. After their playoff game vs. the Bucs, Wagner was dealing with ankle pain. He missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday but that will not stop him from playing. Dan Quinn told the media his starting MLB will be available vs. the Lions. Wagner and the defense will need to play a complete game if they want a chance at upsetting Detroit. According to odds via BetOnline, the Commanders are favored by nine and a half points.

Note: Odds via BetOnline. Accurate as of Jan. 16, 2025