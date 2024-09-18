NFL

Colts’ veteran DT DeForest Buckner is being placed on the IR with a high ankle sprain

Zach Wolpin
To start the 2024 season, the Indianapolis Colts are 0-2. Both losses have been in one-score games. In Week 1, the Colts were at home to face their divisional rival, the  Houston Texans. The Colts lost 29-27 and their defense allowed 447 yards offensively to the Texans.

Against the Packers in Week 2, the Colts’ defense was dominated again. Green Bay carried the ball 53 times in Week 2 for 261 rushing yards. Indianapolis’ defense has struggled in their first two games. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that DeForest Bucker is being placed on the IR with a high ankle sprain. A massive loss on defense for a unit that was already struggling early in 2024.

DeForest Bucker is headed to the IR with a high ankle sprain


In the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, DeForest Buckner was the seventh overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers out of Oregon. Buckner started all 63 games he played with the Niners, recording 28.5 sacks and 166 solo tackles. After the 2019 season, San Francisco traded their talented defensive lineman to the Indianapolis Colts. That is where the 30-year-old has played for the last five seasons. He missed one game due to injury in four seasons with the 49ers. In his first four seasons with the Colts, the All-Pro did not miss any time. That came to an end in 2024 after Buckner suffered an ankle sprain.

Now, the Colts have placed him on the IR and he’ll miss at least the next four games. The next game Buckner is eligible to return to is Week 7 vs. the Miami Dolphins. That could be the same week Miami gets Tua Tagovailoa back. Indy’s defensive line is going to take a massive hit with DeForest Bucker being placed on the IR. He was undoubtedly their best player defensively with eight sacks in each of his last two seasons. In Week 3, the Colts are at home to face Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

