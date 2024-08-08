NFL

Jonathan Taylor is confident he can stay healthy for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024

Zach Wolpin
In 2023, the Indianapolis Colts finished 9-8 and were second in the AFC South. The team lost a close battle to the Texans in Week 18. That game cost the Colts the chance to win the division and a playoff berth. Last season, the team was banged up, and that included two of the team’s top playmakers on offense. 

Rookie QB Anthony Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury that limited him to four games. Additionally, All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor played in 10 games and made seven starts. Despite injuries over the last two seasons, Taylor is confident in his abilities. The 25-year-old knows what he can do when he is fully healthy. Indianapolis would love to see Taylor play 15+ games in 2024.

Jonathan Taylor is eager to have a bounce-back season for the Colts in 2024


With the 41st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected RB Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin. The talented RB quickly proved he could be a player the team could consistently rely on. As a rookie, Taylor played in 15 games and made 13 starts. He rushed for 1,169 yards and had 11 rushing touchdowns. Taylor added 36 receptions for 299 yards and one receiving touchdown in 2020. His sophomore campaign in 2021 is when Taylor was able to blossom. He started all 17 games for the Colts in 2021. Taylor’s 332 rushing attempts, 1,811 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, and (106.5) rushing yards per game led the NFL in 2021.

The former second-round pick added had 40 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns in that dominant season. That earned Taylor his first Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro honor. Unfortunately, Taylor has missed time in each of the last two seasons for the Colts and has failed to get back to 1,000 rushing yards. However, he is confident that 2024 is going to be different. The All-Pro RB spoke with the media this offseason and said he’s been putting in the work. Taylor is confident in his abilities and the Colts’ offense. They have a chance to be one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL this season. We’ve already seen what Jonathan Taylor can do but the Colts are eager to see what QB Anthony Richardson can do in year two. The dual-threat QB was one of the most intriguing talents heading into the 2023 season before he suffered a shoulder injury. Indianapolis will be home in Week 1 to face their division rival, the Houston Texans.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
