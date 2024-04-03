In 2023, the Indianapolis Colts went 9-8 and just missed out on a postseason appearance. This offseason, the team has brought back several key players for 2024 and beyond. Michael Pittman Jr., Zaire Franklin, and Kenny Moore all got extensions from the Colts.

As of yesterday, safety Julian Blackmon was able to re-sign with Indianapolis but only to a one-year deal. Still, the Colts know they will have the services of Blackmon in 2024. If he ended up signing elsewhere, the Colts were going to need to address safety in the draft. Luckily, that is not an issue and they’ll get Blackmon back after a career year with Indy.

Julian Blackmon is staying with the Colts for the 2024 season

The #Colts and Julian Blackmon agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth up to $7.7M, source said. It includes $3.2M guaranteed. https://t.co/KWYm15OKN9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024



During the 2020 NFL Draft, Julian Blackmon was selected in the third round by the Colts out of Utah. As a rookie, Blackmon played in 15 games and made 14 starts. In four seasons with the team, Blackmon has played in 50 games and has made 46 starts. Last season, the former third-round pick was a leader in the Colts’ secondary. Fans love to see that out of Blackmon who will turn 26 this summer. While he only signed a one-year deal, he has the chance to prove himself in 2024 for a bigger contract.

Blackmon’s 2023 campaign was the best of his four-year career. His four interceptions, eight passes defended, two fumble recoveries, 88 combined, and 65 solo tackles were all new career highs. The 25-year-old was looking for a long-term deal this offseason and the Colts were not willing to make that happen. He went and visited with the Bills and 49ers before finding his way back to Indianapolis. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that he signed a one-year deal worth up to $7.7 million. Additionally, he gets $3.2 million guaranteed.

Breaking: Colts and safety Julian Blackmon have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension. 💰 #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/48dRLj2eIy — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) April 2, 2024



At the end of the 2023 season, Blackmon suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in December. He did end up playing and starting in 15 of their 17 games. The shoulder injury is not a concern heading into next season and the Colts are lucky to have Blackmon back in their secondary. Indianapolis will also have a healthy Anthony Richardson back in 2024. There is a ton of potential for the Colts next season with the young talent on the team.