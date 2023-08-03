NFL

Colts’ DT DeForest Buckner left practice early today with an apparent foot injury

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
DeForest Buckner Colts pic
DeForest Buckner Colts pic

In the 2022 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts were third in the AFC South with a 4-12-1 record. They were the 30th-ranked defense out of 32 NFL teams last season. The Colts want to bounce back in 2023, but they’ve got some bad news coming out of training camp. 

One could argue that DeForest Buckner is the best defensive player for Indianapolis. He’s an All-Pro DT who the Colts traded for in 2020. Sadly, head coach Shane Steichen reported that Buckner is dealing with a foot injury. The 29-year-old stayed at practice today but did not participate after that.

It’s yet to be reported just how DeForest Buckner’s foot injury really is


Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar reported that  DeForest Bucker left the field under his own power after being looked at by trainers. He left practice for a while and did end up returning, but was not a participant. According to James Boyd of The Athletic, Buckner is still dealing with the foot injury. As one of their key players on defense, the Colts will take a cautious approach in how quickly they have Buckner return.

Their first preseason game is over a week away and there’s no need for them to rush him back. It’s still undetermined how severe his foot injury actually was. This will be an injury that the Colts will need to monitor throughout training camp. They are hoping that it’s nothing too serious and that it won’t affect Buckner’s play during the 2023 season.


During the 2022 season, DeForest Buckner played in 17 games for the Colts and made 16 starts. His 74 combined tackles were the highest of his NFL career. Additionally, he had 8 sacks and 22 QB hits. Buckner is one of the league’s top defensive linemen and the Colts need him healthy for the coming season.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Evan Neal Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Evan Neal said he focused on his diet and offseason training ahead of the 2023 season with New York

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  40min
Mark Andrews Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ TE Mark Andrews says this is ‘The most locked in I’ve ever seen this team be’ heading into 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

In the 2022 season, the Ravens finished second in the AFC North with a 10-7 record. They lost 24-17 to Cinncinatti in the first round of the postseason. Baltimore has…

Justin Fields Bears pic
NFL
Justin Fields’ teammates can see the improvement in all areas of his game during Bears training camp
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears took Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick. As a rookie, he played in 12 games and made 10 starts. In year…

rsz usatsi 19245971
NFL
Sauce Gardner Comes In At #23 On NFL Top 100 List
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  15h
rsz hotr1etuhhkjbedryc5o
NFL
49ers Legend Frank Gore Will Join Team’s Front Office This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
rsz who are the 2023 pro football hall of fame finalists scaled 1
NFL
NFL Hall Of Fame Game: 3 Reasons To Watch On Thursday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
usa today 18336952.0
NFL
Russell Wilson Days As A Superstar Likely Over, Says Mike Sando
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  17h
Arrow to top