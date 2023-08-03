In the 2022 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts were third in the AFC South with a 4-12-1 record. They were the 30th-ranked defense out of 32 NFL teams last season. The Colts want to bounce back in 2023, but they’ve got some bad news coming out of training camp.

One could argue that DeForest Buckner is the best defensive player for Indianapolis. He’s an All-Pro DT who the Colts traded for in 2020. Sadly, head coach Shane Steichen reported that Buckner is dealing with a foot injury. The 29-year-old stayed at practice today but did not participate after that.

It’s yet to be reported just how DeForest Buckner’s foot injury really is

Colts DT DeForest Buckner exits practice with foot injuryhttps://t.co/tVPc2kcdHS pic.twitter.com/LHd5ILD15y — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 3, 2023



Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar reported that DeForest Bucker left the field under his own power after being looked at by trainers. He left practice for a while and did end up returning, but was not a participant. According to James Boyd of The Athletic, Buckner is still dealing with the foot injury. As one of their key players on defense, the Colts will take a cautious approach in how quickly they have Buckner return.

Their first preseason game is over a week away and there’s no need for them to rush him back. It’s still undetermined how severe his foot injury actually was. This will be an injury that the Colts will need to monitor throughout training camp. They are hoping that it’s nothing too serious and that it won’t affect Buckner’s play during the 2023 season.

#Colts HC Shane Steichen says DeForest Buckner is dealing with a foot injury. Buckner left practice early. — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 3, 2023



During the 2022 season, DeForest Buckner played in 17 games for the Colts and made 16 starts. His 74 combined tackles were the highest of his NFL career. Additionally, he had 8 sacks and 22 QB hits. Buckner is one of the league’s top defensive linemen and the Colts need him healthy for the coming season.