Freiburg will be looking to continue their impressive run of form against Cologne with a win in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

Cologne vs Freiburg live stream

Cologne vs Freiburg Preview

The visitors are currently unbeaten in their last three meetings against Cologne in the Bundesliga and they have scored ten goals in the process. Freiburg will fancy their chances of picking up another positive result here. Meanwhile, the home side are coming into this game on the back of three wins and a draw in their last five league outings and they will be looking to fix their poor head to head record against Freiburg in recent seasons. Check out the best Cologne vs Freiburg betting offers

When does Cologne vs Freiburg kick-off?

The Bundesliga clash between Cologne vs Freiburg kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 5th of February, at RhineEnergieStadion.

Cologne vs Freiburg Team News

Cologne team news

The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from but head coach Steffen Baumgart is set to miss the game after testing positive for COVID.

Cologne predicted line-up vs Freiburg: T Horn; Schmitz, Mere, Czichos, Hector; Skhiri; Ljubicic, Duda, Kainz; Modeste, Andersson

Freiburg team news

Meanwhile, the visitors could be without Kimberly Ezekwem because of an injury.

Freiburg predicted line-up vs Cologne: Flekken; Schmid, Lienhart, Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Sallai, Keitel, Eggestein, Grifo; Jeong, Holer