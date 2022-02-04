Freiburg will be looking to continue their impressive run of form against Cologne with a win in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.
Cologne vs Freiburg live stream
If you’re looking to follow the Bundesliga match between Cologne vs Freiburg, then Bet365 have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to Bet365 and watch their Cologne vs Freiburg live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join Bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Cologne vs Freiburg Preview
The visitors are currently unbeaten in their last three meetings against Cologne in the Bundesliga and they have scored ten goals in the process. Freiburg will fancy their chances of picking up another positive result here.
Meanwhile, the home side are coming into this game on the back of three wins and a draw in their last five league outings and they will be looking to fix their poor head to head record against Freiburg in recent seasons.
- Check out the best Cologne vs Freiburg betting offers
- Check out our Cologne vs Freiburg prediction
When does Cologne vs Freiburg kick-off?
The Bundesliga clash between Cologne vs Freiburg kicks off at 14:30 pm BST, on the 5th of February, at RhineEnergieStadion.
Cologne vs Freiburg Team News
Cologne team news
The home side have a fully fit squad to choose from but head coach Steffen Baumgart is set to miss the game after testing positive for COVID.
Freiburg team news
Meanwhile, the visitors could be without Kimberly Ezekwem because of an injury.
Freiburg predicted line-up vs Cologne: Flekken; Schmid, Lienhart, Schlotterbeck, Gunter; Sallai, Keitel, Eggestein, Grifo; Jeong, Holer