Freiburg will be looking to close in on the Champions League places with a win over Cologne in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Match Info Date: 5th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, RheinEnergieStadion.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Cologne vs Freiburg Prediction

The home side are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches and the home fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players here.

Meanwhile, the visitors are currently 5th in the league table and they are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches as well.

Both teams are quite evenly matched and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.

Cologne vs Freiburg Prediction: Cologne 2-2 Freiburg @ 13/1 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Cologne vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Freiburg have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three meetings against Cologne. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 24 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Cologne vs Freiburg betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/14.

Cologne vs Freiburg Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Cologne vs Freiburg from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Cologne: 13/10 with Bet365

Draw: 5/2 with Bet365

Freiburg: 2/1 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 11/14 with Bet365

Under: 23/20 with Bet365

Cologne vs Freiburg Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



