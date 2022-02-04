Freiburg will be looking to close in on the Champions League places with a win over Cologne in the Bundesliga this weekend.
Match Info Date: 5th February 2022
Kick-off: 14:30 pm BST, RheinEnergieStadion.
Cologne vs Freiburg Prediction
The home side are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches and the home fans will be expecting a strong performance from the players here.
Meanwhile, the visitors are currently 5th in the league table and they are unbeaten in four of their last five league matches as well.
Both teams are quite evenly matched and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here.
Cologne vs Freiburg Prediction: Cologne 2-2 Freiburg @ 13/1 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Cologne vs Freiburg Betting Tips
Freiburg have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three meetings against Cologne. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 24 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Cologne vs Freiburg betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 11/14.
Cologne vs Freiburg Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Cologne vs Freiburg from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Cologne: 13/10 with Bet365
Draw: 5/2 with Bet365
Freiburg: 2/1 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 11/14 with Bet365
Under: 23/20 with Bet365
