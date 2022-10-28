College Football Week 9 – Best Parlay Bets This Week

Week nine of NCAAF is upon us and there are a lot of intriguing matchups to get our teeth stuck into. One of our favorite bets here at Sports Lens is the Saturday parlay. Adding more picks means bigger odds which means greater returns when we hit. Here are our predictions and best bets for college football’s week nine parlay.
Parlay Pick #1 – TCU to beat West Virginia @ -265 with BetOnline
TCU has faced much tougher challenges than this WVU team over the past few weeks. They have beaten Kansas State, Kansas and Oklahoma State on their way to a 7-0 record. The Horned Frogs have beaten four ranked teams on their march to being ranked seventh in the AP Top 25 Poll, but are still being slightly disrespected by the sportsbooks.
Max Duggan (headline picture) is likely the most underrated quarterback in college football and he isn’t let some Mountaineers stop this run. This game is a matchup nightmare for West Virginia and TCU should put them to the sword early and knock the stuffing out of them. Lock in our first parlay pick, a nice easy winner to start our Saturday.
Parlay Pick #2 – Oklahoma State to beat Kansas State @ +103 with BetOnline
Kansas State is coming into this game with injury worries all over their skill positions. Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez is a game time decision and his backup is also carrying a niggle. Star running back Deuce Vaughn will likely play but he his far from 100% too.
Oklahoma State are a very capable team in their own right and with skill players on the opposition struggling for fitness, it likely doesn’t bode well for K-State. Look for Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders to be the best player on the field and guide OK State to comfortable victory in this one.
Parlay Pick #3 – Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina – Over 65 @ -110 with BetOnline
UNC was on a bye last week and we missed picking their game to go over. So this week, welcome back to the parlay, Tar Heels.
This week, they face off against Pitt and one of the best running backs in NCAA football, Israel Abanikanda. The Heels allow 5.0 yards per carry and Abanikanda goes at about 6.1 yards per rush. It sets up well for him to gash this defense and help the Panthers to a high points total.
UNC QB Drake Maye (pictured above) is also ridiculously talented. This UNC offense scores quickly and often with him at the helm. This game has 45-42 shootout written all over it. Lock it in as the final leg of our parlay and let’s book the win!
Parlay Odds: +433 with BetOnline
This means for every $100 you wager on this parlay, you win $433 should the parlay win. If you wager $10 on this parlay, you will win $43.30 should it win and so forth. Good luck!
