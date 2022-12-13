Cole Beasley Reunites With The Buffalo Bills

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Formerly retired wide receiver Cole Beasley has signed with his former team in the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills released Beasley before the 2022 season. He recently had a stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but ultimately retired shortly after. Now that the Bills are fully in Super Bowl contention, adding Beasley back on the team couldn’t hurt. Beasley is familiar with the playbook and has played for Buffalo since 2019.

Beasley will start on the practice squad, however, but he is expected to be elevated soon after.

Cole Beasley had 231 catches and 11 touchdowns over three seasons in his first stint with the #Bills. Chemistry shouldn’t be an issue as Buffalo loads up for a playoff run. https://t.co/WzF2HUdxQ6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2022

Cole Beasley came into the NFL as an un-drafted free agent out of SMU. He started his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2011. In turn, he quickly became their prototypical slot receiver. Beasley has always been known as a slot receiver. He is 5’8″ and 174 lbs. He is known for his crisp route running and run after the catch abilities as all slot receivers mostly are.

His success with Dallas propelled him into signing with the Buffalo Bills. In his three seasons with Buffalo, Beasley had his best season in 2020. He caught 82 passes for 967 yards and four touchdowns. He was selected as a second team All Pro that season.

The Bills have been linked to a plethora of free agent wide receivers, most notably Odell Beckham Jr. Recent reports about OBJ’s health came into question for the teams interested.

The front-runners in the OBJ sweepstakes were Dallas and Buffalo. However, both teams have signed that veteran receiver who will help those teams right now. Veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton signed with the Dallas Cowboys just yesterday. Because of this, Buffalo opted to go the safer route and sign a familiar face in Cole Beasley.

The Bills are one of the Super Bowl favorites according to NFL betting sites. Adding Beasley to an already loaded offense will help them on their playoff run.