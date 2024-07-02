NBA

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is signing a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Donovan Mitchell Cavs pic
Donovan Mitchell Cavs pic

Donovan Mitchell just finished his 7th professional season, his second with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Cavs traded with the Jazz for the all-star SG. Cleveland gave up Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, and three unprotected first-round picks. 

There’s no doubt that Mitchell is the best player on the Cavs roster. Any chance they have at being a legit contender in the East starts with him. With free agency starting this past Sunday, players around the league are re-signing with their teams or are finding new homes for 2024-25. This morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Donovan Mitchell is signing a three-year, $150.3 million maximum extension with the Cavs.

The Cavs plan to build a championship contender around Donovan Mitchell


Since he entered the league in 2017-18, Donovan Mitchell has been a coveted player. He spent the first five seasons of his career in Utah and made the playoffs every season. However, the farthest Utah made it with Mitchell is the second round. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. That’s where the five-time all-star has spent the last two seasons. Mitchell isn’t going anywhere after he signed a three-year, $150.3 million maximum extension. Cleveland is fully invested in Mitchell being the centerpiece of their franchise.

In two seasons with the Cavs, Mitchell is averaging (27.5) points, (4.6) rebounds, (5.2) assists, and (1.6) steals per game. The 27-year-old missed 27 games last season for Cleveland. Injuries would play a factor in the postseason as well.  He played all seven games of their first-round series vs. the Magic. In the second round vs. the Celtics, Mitchell played in the first three but missed Games 4 and 5. Despite missing time, the Cavs were never hesitant to pay their franchise superstar.


Mitchell is now guaranteed four years, $185 million in total with a chance to reach the league’s 10-year service criteria. That would allow the all-star SG to be eligible for a five-year, $380 million contract in 2027. Quite the move for Mitchell who is setting himself up for a massive payday down the line. For now, Mitchell is worried about continuing to keep Cleveland moving in the right direction. Last season, he helped them win their first playoff series since LeBron James was with the Cavs. The next step would be making the Eastern Conference Finals. That will not be easy to do with the 76ers and Knicks loading up their roster.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Donovan Mitchell Cavs pic
NBA

LATEST Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is signing a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 02 2024
Klay Thompson
NBA
Dallas Mavericks Trade For Klay Thompson As Four Time Championship Winner Looks For Fresh Start
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 02 2024

The Dallas Mavericks have traded for Klay Thompson, with the five time All-star and four time Championship winner agreeing to a $50Million deal in Dallas after 13 years with the…

Derrick White Celtics pic
NBA
Boston’s Derrick White is signing a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 01 2024

During 2023-24, the Boston Celtics were the best team in the regular season. That stayed true in the postseason when the Celtics went 16-3 en route to winning the NBA…

Isaiah Hartenstein Knicks pic
NBA
Isaiah Hartenstein is signing a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 01 2024
Derrick Jones Jr Mavs pic
NBA
Derrick Jones Jr. is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the LA Clippers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 01 2024
Quentin Grimes Pistons pic
NBA
The Mavericks traded Tim Hardaway and three second-round picks to the Pistons for Quentin Grimes
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 28 2024
Immanuel Quickley Raptors pic
NBA
Immanuel Quickley is signing a five-year, $175 million extension with the Toronto Raptors
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 28 2024
Arrow to top