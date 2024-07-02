Donovan Mitchell just finished his 7th professional season, his second with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Cavs traded with the Jazz for the all-star SG. Cleveland gave up Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, and three unprotected first-round picks.

There’s no doubt that Mitchell is the best player on the Cavs roster. Any chance they have at being a legit contender in the East starts with him. With free agency starting this past Sunday, players around the league are re-signing with their teams or are finding new homes for 2024-25. This morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Donovan Mitchell is signing a three-year, $150.3 million maximum extension with the Cavs.

The Cavs plan to build a championship contender around Donovan Mitchell

Since he entered the league in 2017-18, Donovan Mitchell has been a coveted player. He spent the first five seasons of his career in Utah and made the playoffs every season. However, the farthest Utah made it with Mitchell is the second round. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. That’s where the five-time all-star has spent the last two seasons. Mitchell isn’t going anywhere after he signed a three-year, $150.3 million maximum extension. Cleveland is fully invested in Mitchell being the centerpiece of their franchise.

In two seasons with the Cavs, Mitchell is averaging (27.5) points, (4.6) rebounds, (5.2) assists, and (1.6) steals per game. The 27-year-old missed 27 games last season for Cleveland. Injuries would play a factor in the postseason as well. He played all seven games of their first-round series vs. the Magic. In the second round vs. the Celtics, Mitchell played in the first three but missed Games 4 and 5. Despite missing time, the Cavs were never hesitant to pay their franchise superstar.

Mitchell is now guaranteed four years, $185 million in total with a chance to reach the league’s 10-year service criteria. That would allow the all-star SG to be eligible for a five-year, $380 million contract in 2027. Quite the move for Mitchell who is setting himself up for a massive payday down the line. For now, Mitchell is worried about continuing to keep Cleveland moving in the right direction. Last season, he helped them win their first playoff series since LeBron James was with the Cavs. The next step would be making the Eastern Conference Finals. That will not be easy to do with the 76ers and Knicks loading up their roster.