Claude Makelele Champions League Final Predictions: Former Real Madrid Man Tips Los Blancos To Win

Champions League Final Tips – Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Claude Makelele Champions League Final Tips

Claude Makelele, a Champions League winner with Real Madrid in 2002, has given his predictions for this year’s Champions League final and like most he is expecting is to be an incredibly close fixture.

While Liverpool are slightly favoured by the majority of bookmakers, Makelele prefers Carlo Ancelotti’s side to lift the trophy in an entertaining affair with lots of goals.

Speaking to UEFA, the former Chelsea man said:

“Who will score for Madrid? Benzema, Rodrigo and Modrić. Player of the Match? Modrić. It will be difficult.

“Both managers are very good. I think it will depend on the players. Both teams have experienced players, leadership players also, and I think the advantage is for Madrid.

“It’s a club that was born to win the Champions League; we have seen that for many years.”

