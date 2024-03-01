Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has backed Manchester City to run circles around their opponents Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League meeting, predicting an emphatic 6-1 win for the Cityzens.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United will travel to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 27 clash with title favorites Manchester City on Sunday afternoon (March 3). The Red Devils are coming on the back of a slender 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup Fifth Round. City, meanwhile thumped Luton Town 6-2 in their Fifth Round commitment.

Chris Sutton Does Not Think Manchester United Have A Chance Against Manchester City

Previewing the Manchester derby in his BBC column, Sutton declared it would be a guaranteed win for Pep Guardiola’s side, as United were not good enough to cope without the injured Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Rasmus Hojlund.

The ex-Chelsea man wrote:

“Manchester United found a way of getting over the line against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Wednesday. It was a really important win for their manager Erik ten Hag, but it was a scruffy one and it did not suggest that United are going to cause City many problems with Rasmus Hojlund out injured.

“I watched Marcus Rashford lead their attack instead last weekend, against Fulham. I’d put Rashford in my Fantasy team and I was so disappointed – he barely had a kick.”

He added:

“This time, Ten Hag might try a tactic that has worked for United before against City, and go with split strikers, playing on the counter. It’s probably a strength of theirs, playing on the break. But United have got some key defenders out, as well as Hojlund, and how successful they are will depend on whether they can hang on in there during the long spells when City will have the ball.

“City will win, I’ve got no doubt about that. It’s just a question of how many will they score? If it clicks for City, and Kevin de Bruyne has said he feels like he is getting better by the game, then I just think they could run away with it.”

Sutton’s Prediction: 6-1 for Manchester City

Manchester City Vs. Manchester United: Head-To-Head Record

The two Manchester Clubs have faced each other 191 times in competitive matches. Twenty-time English champions Manchester United are in the lead with 78 wins but Treble-holders City are catching fast, with their tally standing at 60. The two have played out 53 stalemates so far.

Manchester City and Manchester United have been poles apart in the Premier League this season. While the City are aspiring to become the first team ever to win four consecutive Premier League titles, United are hoping for a miracle to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The two are currently separated by a whopping 15 points, and the gap could increase if Ten Hag is not careful on Sunday.