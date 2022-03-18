Chris Hughes Cheltenham Gold Cup Tip

It’s the final day at the Cheltenham Festival and loads more to look forward as it’s Gold Cup Day. Here’s what ITV Racing pundit – Chris Hughes – is tipping in the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.



Chris Hughes’s Cheltenham Gold Cup Tip



3.30 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase – GALVIN @ 4/1 with BetUK

Hughes is a massive fan of Galvin. He was extremely impressive at the 2021 showing of the Cheltenham Festival in the National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase, and Hughes believes another success is well within his grasp this year in the Gold Cup.

He will need to outstay A Plus Tard with plenty of guts and a suitable style to win the featured race of the Festival. Although Hughes does believe Galvin will have enough to win, he knows it is the strongest and most competitive Gold Cup field in years. Hughes believes you could make a claim for the top six but he is sticking to his guns and is confident Galvin gets the job done here.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Chris Hughes’s Cheltenham Day Four Tips



