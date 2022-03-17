Chris Hughes Cheltenham Tip Day 4: Big Single Put Up By ITV Pundit

Chris Hughes is providing punters with his Cheltenham tip, with the ITV Racing pundit giving his best bet for Day 4 of the Cheltenham Festival. The former Love Island celebrity has a knack of unearthing winners, showing his knack of horse racing expertise.

Tips not yet published, will be updated as soon as he releases his Day 4 tips!

As we head into day four of the Cheltenham Festival we’ve more top tipster advice to guide you through the afternoon. Step forward Chris Hughes with his top Cheltenham tip for Friday – the final day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

You can back Hughes’s Cheltenham tip on Day 4 in a treble at an incredible SP!

Top 5 Cheltenham Festival Free Bets

Chris Hughes Cheltenham Tip – Day 4

Tips not yet published, will be updated as soon as he releases his Day 4 tips!

@ SP with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to chance and are correct at time of publishing

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Hughes is back with ta big fancy for the penultimate day of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. Chris Hughes has selected an big priced NAP which is priced at SP with BetUK! This is the top Chris Hughes Cheltenham tip for Day 4 at the Festival.

Chris Hughes Cheltenham Tip – Day 4

Tips not yet published, will be updated as soon as he releases his Day 4 tips!

Chris Hughes Cheltenham tip: Tip – @ SP with BetUK

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet Chris Hughes’s Tips

Click the slip below to back Hughes’s tip for Cheltenham Day 4:

Related

Now punters know all the Chris Hughes Cheltenham tip for Day 4, read all of our other content on the Festival:

More Cheltenham Free Bets Here