Chiefs’ Travis Kelce admitted his frustration with the lack of touchdowns he’s had in 2024

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
In Week 13, the Chiefs were at home for a special Black Friday matchup vs. the Raiders. Las Vegas kept it close with Kansas City and had a chance to win the game. However, starting QB Aidan O’Connell bobbled a snap late in the game and the Chiefs recovered the ball. That gave Kansas City their 11th win this season and they’re 11-1 in 2024. 

The Chiefs are not as explosive on offense as they’ve been in the past but they’re still arguably the best team in the AFC. In 12 games this season, TE Travis Kelce has just two touchdowns. The All-Pro admitted on his podcast New Heights that his lack of touchdowns in 2024 has led to some frustration. However, Kelce is a team player and is willing to make sacrifices to help them win. Their ultimate goal is making the Super Bowl again this season and winning for the third straight year.

Travis Kelce has two touchdowns in 12 games this season

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is in his 12th season with the team and is one of the best players in franchise history. Kelce was a third-round pick by the Kansas City out of Cincinnati in 2015. He’s played in 171 games for the Chiefs and has 164 starts. The 35-year-old is a nine-time Pro Bowler and a fout-time first-team All-Pro selection. For six straight seasons, Kelce was the best TE in the NFL but he’s taken a step back the last two seasons. His 2023 campaign was his first season since 2017 that he did not finish with 1,000+ receiving yards in a season.

Kelce needs to average at least (72.6) receiving yards in his last five games to finish with at least 1,000 in 2024. Last season, Kelce finished with five receiving touchdowns. That was his lowest since 2019. Through 12 games in 2024, the veteran TE only had two receiving touchdowns. His last touchdown was on November 10. On his podcast with his brother Jason, Travis admitted that QB Patrick Mahomes and himself are not on the same page this season. He said it’s been frustrating and it’s why he has just two touchdowns the entire season. We’ll see if Kelce can find the endzone in Week 14 when the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Charges for SNF.

