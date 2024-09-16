NFL

Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco could land on the IR after suffering a fibula injury in Week 2 vs. the Bengals

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. It was a hard-fought game by both teams. It took a 51-yard field goal by Harrison Butker as time expired to win the game 26-25 for the Chiefs. Joe Burrow and the Bengals played well vs. the Chiefs but they couldn’t escape Arrowhead with a win.

During their Week 2 matchup with Cincinnati, Chiefs starting RB Isiah Pacheco suffered an injury to his fibula. The 25-year-old had X-rays on his ankle Sunday night and will have an MRI on Monday. This will let Pacheco know if there is a fracture or any ligament damage. ESPN’s Adam Schefter anticipates that Pacheco will land on the IR for Kansas City.

Who will step up for the Chiefs while Isiah Pacheco misses time?


Leaving the stadium on Sunday, Isiah Pacheco was using crutches and had a walking boot. After the ankle injury vs. the Bengals, the talented RB is expected to miss time. Pacheco had his ankle rolled on by another player. This is not ideal for the Chiefs who rely on Pacheco in the run and passing game. Through two games this season, Pacheco is averaging (67.5) rushing and (27.0) receiving yards. He carried the ball 15 times in Week 1 and 19 times in Week 2. The seventh-round pick in 2022 out of Rutgers is a dual-threat RB for Kansas City.

Additionally, Pacheco is one of the most violent and physical runners in the league. Defense usually delivers a hit to the offense but it’s often Pacheco who’s deleving the blow. The Chiefs are going to miss his presence in the backfield. As of now, the Chiefs have two active RBs on their roster. Samaje Perine and rookie Carson Steele will carry the workload while Pacheco misses time. Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on the non-football injury list and the earliest he could return is Week 5. Kansas City’s next four games are against the Falcons, Chargers, Saints, and 49ers.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

