Chiefs injury update: Patrick Mahomes could miss time with an ankle sprain

In Week 15, the Chiefs were on the road to face the Browns. Kansas City won 21-7 but the biggest news coming out of Sunday was QB Patrick Mahomes. He took a hit near the eight-minute mark in the fourth quarter. Mahomes was visibly in pain and had to limp off the field.

Backup QB Carson Wentz came in and finished the game for Kansas City. However, Chiefs fans are hoping their franchise QB will be ready for the playoffs. There are still three games left in the 2024 regular season. The Chiefs have a two-game lead on the Bills in the AFC playoff race for first place. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Mahomes could miss time with this ankle injury. Kansas City has two games in the next 10 days on top of a Week 15 win vs. the Browns.

Will Patrick Mahomes be available in Week 16 for Kansas City?

From @GMFB: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is feared to have a high-ankle sprain, but time will tell what that means; #Steelers edge TJ Watt has a low-ankle sprain; #Seahawks QB Geno Smith will have tests on his knee today. pic.twitter.com/wMDz5MyuDj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2024



Patrick Mahomes’ ankle sprain couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Chiefs. They just played the Browns in Week 15 on 12/15. Their next game is Saturday, December 21, vs. the Texans. Kansas City then plays again on Christmas Day in Pittsburgh. That’s a lot of football for the Chiefs in a short time. Mahomes has only missed one game in his last three seasons due to injury. The 29-year-old is known for battling through the pain. We’ve seen him do this in the Super Bowl and lead his team to a win with a similar ankle injury.

It’s been a rough 2024 for Patrick Mahomes individually. The Chiefs are 13-1 but the two-time league MVP isn’t playing at his best. Mahomes has 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games this season. An ankle sprain only makes it harder for Mahomes. There’s a chance that the Chiefs let their franchise QB rest in Week 16. The Chiefs have another game just four days after their Week 16 games vs. the Texans. Backup Carson Wentz could make his first start of the season if Mahomes is not available. Kansas City is at home this Saturday to face the Texans.