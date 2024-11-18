Josh Allen’s Buffalo beat Kansas City on Sunday, finally putting an end to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ unbeaten start to the season after 11 weeks.

Bills Win AFC Thriller

Kansas City has been rolling in the NFL this year but their win streak finally came to an end in week 11, as the Bills put a first loss on Patrick Mahomes’ record this season.

When the Bills face the Chiefs fans are always treated to a thriller and Sunday was no different, with Mahomes and Josh Allen both putting on a show at Bills Stadium yet again.

After a turnover on their first drive the Chiefs were chasing for the rest of the game and they never held a lead of more than one point against the Bills who always found a way to respond.

The Bills held a slender two point lead with just five minutes to go in the game, but the ball was in Allen’s hands who had the chance to piece together a game winning drive.

With the game on the line it was always going to fall to Mahomes or Allen to make a big play for the win and that’s exactly what the Buffalo QB did with just four minutes left to play.

The Bills had an option to kick a field goal and extend their lead to five points with just two minutes left on the clock, but on fourth and two from the Chiefs 27-yard line they decided to run a play that would decide the game.

The play was simple – Josh Allen ran the football. So often we see Allen use his legs to get the first down and he achieved just that and more in the final drive, as after breaking multiple tackles Allen was able to slip into the endzone and put Buffalo out of sight.

Allen’s run became an immediate contender for play of the season, not just for how impressive it was by the QB but also due to the significance of his rushing score against a conference rival.

The Bills moved to 9-2 with the win while the Chiefs dropped to 9-1.

Mahomes Expects To Face Allen In Playoffs

Having gone unbeaten in nine games to start the season, it was always going to take something special to beat the Chiefs and that’s exactly what this Buffalo side is.

Although Mahomes lost to Allen this time round, the Chiefs quarterback believes that this won’t be the last time the pair face off this season with a playoff matchup likely.

“(The Bills are) a really good football team,” he said. “It’s going to take your best football to beat great football teams and we didn’t play our best football today and they went out there and beat us. That’s how it rolls in the NFL and so all due respect to them that’s going to be a good football team that we will probably see (in the playoffs).”

MAHOMES PICKED OFF TO END THE GAME 🤯 CHIEFS LOSE THEIR 1ST GAME OF THE SEASON. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/oHXeVcMU2v — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2024

Josh Allen’s Bills hold a 4-1 record against the Chiefs during the regular season, but Mahomes is 3-0 in the playoffs

On Allen’s magical game winning touchdown, Mahomes said: “That was a great football play.

“Whenever the play’s not there, he does a great job of making plays happen and that’s what he did on that last play.”

The Bills and Chiefs have met three times in the postseason in the last four years, so another playoff thriller could be in store soon.