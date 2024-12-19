NFL

Chiefs injury update: Marquise Brown will be active in Week 16 barring a setback

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were on the road in Week 15 to face the Browns. Most games for Kansas City in 2024 have been one-score games. That was not the case vs. Cleveland. The Chiefs won 21-7 and it was one of the few games that did not come down to the wire. 

During the game, Mahomes suffered an ankle injury but the three-time Super Bowl champion is expected to play on Saturday. This weekend, one player will be making his Chiefs debut after missing the first 14 games of the season. Wide receiver Marquise Brown plans to be active on Saturday for Kansas City barring a setback. He suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason and needed surgery. Now, Brown plans to make his debut in Week 16 and is another weapon for the Chiefs on offense.

Marquise Brown will make his Chiefs debut on Saturday


In the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, the Ravens selected WR Marquise Brown out of Oklahoma. The first three seasons of his career were played with Baltimore. Ahead of the 2022 season, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Brown spent 2022 and 2023 with Arizona to finish out his rookie deal. This past offseason, Brown was a free agent and he eventually signed a one-year deal with Kansas City. During a preseason game, Brown suffered an SC joint injury and needed to have surgery.

He’s missed the last four months for the Chiefs but is expected to make his debut in Week 16. Kansas City is at home on Saturday for a matchup with the Texans. Marquise Brown making his debut on Saturday is another weapon offensively for the Chiefs. Xavier Worthy and DeAndre Hopkins are the main WR that Patrick Mahomes looks to in games. His #1 target on offense is TE Travis Kelce. We’ll see where head coach Andy Reid fits Brown in his offensive scheme. The former first-round pick has blazing speed and that is the type of player that excels in the Chiefs offense. Marquise Brown will make his Chiefs debut in Week 16 vs. Houston.

