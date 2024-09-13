Chiefs’ WR Marquise Brown needs shoulder surgery and is being placed on the IR

In Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20 at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are home again in Week 2. This time to face one of their biggest AFC rivals, the Bengals. Cincinnati struggled at home in Week 1 and lost to the Patriots.

One of the offensive additions the Chiefs made this offseason was WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. They signed the 27-year-old to a one-year deal. In Kansas City’s first preseason game, Brown caught a pass and suffered a sternoclavicular injury. Initially, Brown was told he would not need surgery and would be able to return in a few weeks. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Brown is being placed on the IR and needs surgery. Not an ideal start to his 2024 campaign.

The Cheifs will be without WR Marquise Brown for at least the next four weeks

Before Marquise Brown signed with the Chiefs this offseason, he was with the Ravens for three seasons and the Cardinals for two. Brown was the 25th overall by Baltimore in the 2019 draft out of Oklahoma. His most productive year in the league was his final year with the Ravens when he had 91 receptions for 1,008 yards in 2021. Following that season, Brown was traded to the Arizona where he linked up with his former college QB Kyler Murray. After two years with the Cardinals, Brown was a free agent this offseason.

He signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Chiefs for 2024. Unfortunately, Brown suffered an SC joint injury and needs surgery. The 27-year-old is set to miss at least the next four games for the Chiefs if not more. That means he will not play against the Bengals, Falcons, Chargers, and Saints. Luckily, the Chiefs are not in a dire posistion to have Brown back. Wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy look more than capable of carrying the workload for the Chiefs. Both players had dominant performances in Week 1. Rice had seven receptions for 103 yards and Worthy had two touchdowns in his NFL debut. Marquise Brown should be able to return at some point this season for Kansas City.