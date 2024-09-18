Chicago’s veteran WR Keenan Allen (heel) did not practice again on Wednesday

Through two games in the 2024 season, the Chicago Bears are 1-1. In Week 1, Chicago was at home to face the Tennessee Tiatns. The Bears were down 17-3 at halftime and made a comeback to win 24-17. Rookie QB Caleb Williams made his NFL debut that game, going 14-29 and passing for 93 yards.

During their Week 2 matchup vs, the Texans, the Bears lost 19-13. Williams was 23-37 for 174 yards and two interceptions. It’s been a tough start for the rookie as his offensive line has not been playing well. Additionally, the Bears were without WR Keenan Allen in Week 2 due to a heel injury. The veteran WR missed practice on Wednesday and the team would love to get his production back. Chicago plays at 1:00 p.m. EST this Sunday on the road vs. the Colts.

When is Keenan Allen going to return for the Bears?

#Bears WR Keenan Allen (heel) will not practice today. LG Teven Jenkins (deep thigh bruise), FB Khari Blasingame and DT Zacch Pickens (groin) will not practice today. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 18, 2024



Before being traded to the Bears this offseason, WR Keenan Allen spent 11 seasons with the Chargers. He was a third-round pick by the team in 2013. His 10,530 receiving yards are the second-most in franchise history. In his final season with the Chargers, Allen had a career-high 108 receptions to go along with 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. This offseason, Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears. The Chargers received a fourth-round pick in exchange for Allen.

In Week 1, Keenan Allen sustained a heel injury vs. the Titans. Allen was targeted 11 times vs. Tennessee but only had four catches for 29 yards. His 11 targets in Week 1 were the most of any Bears receiver. With Allen out in Week 2, D.J. Moore led the Bears in targets with 10. Three players for Chicago also saw five targets vs. the Texans. Chicago has a chance to explode on offense in Week 3 vs. a struggling Colts defense. They’ve allowed an average of (400.0) yards per game through the first two weeks. That is something the Bears hope to take advantage of as Caleb Williams is still waiting to throw his first touchdown pass.