Bears WR Rome Odunze is week-to-week after suffering an MCL sprain in Week 1

Zach Wolpin
After executing a trade a few seasons ago with the Panthers, the Bears had two top 10 picks in the 2024 draft. With the first overall pick, Chicago selected QB Caleb Williams out of USC. At ninth overall, the Bears took WR Rome Odunze out of Washington. Odunze is part of the WR trio that includes D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen. 

On Sunday, the Bears were at home in Week 1 to face the Tiatns. Offensively, it was a slow game for first-overall pick Caleb Williams. He finished 14-23 for 93 passing yards and a long of 13. Despite the offense not producing, Chicago’s defense rallied in the second half to help the team win. Rookie WR Rome Odunze suffered a left MCL sprain during the game and is considered week-to-week.

Rome Odunze could miss time with a knee injury


To make sure Caleb Williams is in a position to be successful as a rookie, the Bears added WR depth to the 2024 roster. Last season, D.J. Moore was their best WR and it wasn’t even close. The same cannot be said in 2024 as the Bears added two WRs, one through the draft and the other through a trade. Veteran Keenan Allen was traded from the Chargers to the Bears and the team used the ninth overall pick to draft Rome Odunze.

During Chicago’s Week 1 win vs. the Titans, WR Rome Odunze suffered an MCL sprain. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Odunze is considered week-to-week. Odunze played in 77% of the Bears’ offensive snaps vs. the Tennesee. He finished with one catch for 11 yards but he fumbled the ball after making a leaping catch. Wide receivers D.J. Morre and Keenan Allen sustained injuries during the game but head coach Matt Eberflus is not worried about them missing any time. On the other hand, Oduzne could miss a game or two with the knee injury. Chicago is on the road in Week 2 for a matchup vs. C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
