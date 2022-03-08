Cheltenham Festival Weather Forecast Update 6 Days Ahead Of Opener

The weather for any horse race is key as not every horse acts on certain ground conditions. So, in the build-up to the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, horse racing fans will be keeping a close eye on the Cheltenham weather.

Weather conditions at the Cheltenham Festival (Tues 15th – Fri 18th March 22) can, therefore, dramatically impact the betting. Some horses will much prefer softer or heavy ground, while others will like it quicker.

Horse racing punters will quickly latch onto this and the horses that act on that days ground will attract a lot more interest in the Cheltenham Festival betting markets.

Regardless, though if there is a dry spell in the build-up to the Cheltenham Festival the ground staff will look to water the track and a ‘good-to-soft’ ground description is always favoured by race officials to cover the preference of most horses.

Build Up To The Cheltenham Festival Looks Good

Looking at the days before and during the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, then we should be in for a fairly dry time of it. Yes, there are a few small rain showers forecast for the weekend before the festival – and as we know the British weather can change very quickly.

However, if the below forecasts are correct then we should be looking at decent ‘good-to’soft’ ground at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Cheltenham Festival Weather Forecast

Weds 9th March 2022: Light Rain

Thurs 10th March 2022: Cloudy

Fri 11th March 2022: Light Rain showers

Sat 12th March 2022: Light Rain showers

Sun 13th March 2022: Light Rain showers

Mon 14th March 2022: Cloud with Sunny intervals

Tues 15th March 2022: Light Cloud

Weds 16th March 2022: Cloud with Sunny intervals

Thurs 17th March 2022: Cloud with Sunny intervals

Fri 18th March 2022: Cloud with Sunny intervals

Note: This weather guide is subject to change

Cheltenham Festival Racegoers Also Keen To Know What To Wear

Away from the betting angle of the weather, of course, those attending the Cheltenham Festival will want to know what the weather is doing in terms of what to wear.

Cheltenham racecourse can be a very cold place if you’ve not got the right attire!

Last year in 2021, the meeting got underway on a fine and dry day and so the Cheltenham racecourse officials will be hoping for more of the same for 2022.

2021 Cheltenham Festival Going

Day One

Going: SOFT (Good to soft in places) changing to GOOD TO SOFT (Soft in places) after Race 5 (3.40)

Weather conditions: Fine, dry

Wind: Fairly strong, across

Day Two

Going: GOOD TO SOFT (6.5)

Weather conditions: Overcast, dry

Wind: Fairly strong, half behind

Day Three

Going: GOOD TO SOFT (6.2)

Weather conditions: Overcast, dry

Wind: Fresh, half behind

Day Four

Going: GOOD TO SOFT (Good in places; Hdl 6.4, Chs 6.9)

Weather conditions: Overcast

Wind: Fresh, half behind

