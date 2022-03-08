Countries
cheltenham festival weather forecast update 6 days ahead of opener

Cheltenham Festival Weather Forecast Update 6 Days Ahead Of Opener

Updated

26 seconds ago

on

Cheltenham Festival Weather Forecast 1200x900 1

The weather for any horse race is key as not every horse acts on certain ground conditions. So, in the build-up to the 2022 Cheltenham Festival, horse racing fans will be keeping a close eye on the Cheltenham weather.

Weather conditions at the Cheltenham Festival (Tues 15th – Fri 18th March 22) can, therefore, dramatically impact the betting. Some horses will much prefer softer or heavy ground, while others will like it quicker.

Horse racing punters will quickly latch onto this and the horses that act on that days ground will attract a lot more interest in the Cheltenham Festival betting markets.

Regardless, though if there is a dry spell in the build-up to the Cheltenham Festival the ground staff will look to water the track and a ‘good-to-soft’ ground description is always favoured by race officials to cover the preference of most horses.

