Cheltenham Festival News: McManus Mystery Over Cross Country Fancy

The famous green and gold colours of legendary Irish horse racing owner – JP McManus – have entered the winners’ enclosure at the Cheltenham Festival many times.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

However, one of his main 2022 Cheltenham Festival horses might not race at the meeting.

Recent French recruit – Prengarde, who has won his last three races in France, has recently been purchased by McManus and has the Cross Country race at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival as a target.

The 6 year-old is currently @7/2 with bet365 in the ante post betting market for the Cross Country race (Wednesday 16th March 22), second favourite behind the Cheltenham Festival legend – Tiger Roll @5/2 with bet365 – and just shorter than the 2020 Cross Country Chase winner – Easysland @5/1 with bet365.

The horse had been sent to Enda Bolger, who has won the Cross Country race a staggering five times, but word coming out of Bolger camp is that the horse is expected to need a run before the Cheltenham Festival – but time is running out to find a suitable race!

With that in mind, connections have now entered the horse to run at Naas on Sunday (27th Feb 22) over hurdles as connections rush to get a blowout into the horse before taking on two of the biggest names in the Cross Country sphere.

Is Now The Time To Back Tiger Roll?

Therefore, with a lot of doubt surrounding this new McManus purchase – Prengarde – there is every chance that the 2021 Cross Country winner – Tiger Roll, who is a three-time winner of the race and a five-time Cheltenham Festival winner, will get backed in from his current price of @5/2 with bet365

Plus, Tiger Roll’s controversial owner – Michael O’Leary – has already stated that his former double Grand National winner is unlikely to head back to Aintree next month to try and win back his Merseyside Marathon crown. Saying, instead, that the Cross Country race at Cheltenham – win, lose or draw – is expected to be this 12 year-olds last.

Bet £10 on Tiger Roll with bet365 @5/2 and get £50 in FREE BETS (Ts&C’s apply)

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Already looking at the Cheltenham Festival?

Check out all the latest info for the Cheltenham Festival including odds, tips and betting offer for the biggest event on the racing calendar.