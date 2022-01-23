Chelsea will be hoping to get their title race back on track with a win over London rivals starting him when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream

If you’re looking to follow the Premier League clash between Chelsea vs Tottenham, then 888sport have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to 888sport and watch their Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join 888sport by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Join 888sport and follow Chelsea vs Tottenham

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Preview

The Blues have been in disappointing form recently and they have failed to win five of their last six Premier League matches. Furthermore, they are struggling at home as well. Thomas Tuchel’s men have drawn five of their last six Premier League matches at Stamford Bridge and the fans will be expecting a better performance here. Meanwhile, Tottenham have improved a lot since the arrival of Antonio Conte and they are heading into this contest on the back of four wins and two draws in their last six league matches. Spurs were recently beaten by Chelsea in the League Cup semi-finals and the visitors will be looking to pull off an upset here. Check out the best Chelsea vs Tottenham betting offers

Check out our Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction

When does Chelsea vs Tottenham kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Chelsea vs Tottenham kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 23rd of January, at Stamford Bridge.

Join 888sport and follow Chelsea vs Tottenham

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Team News

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah due to injuries. Andreas Christensen is out with COVID and Edouard Mendy is away on international duty.

Chelsea predicted line-up vs Tottenham : Kepa; Sarr, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Tottenham team news

Tottenham will be without the services of Cristian Romero and Son Heung-Min due to injuries.

Tottenham predicted line-up vs Chelsea : Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kane, Lucas

Join 888sport and follow Chelsea vs Tottenham