Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream
If you’re looking to follow the Premier League clash between Chelsea vs Tottenham, then 888sport have you covered.
If you are a new customer, you can sign up to 888sport and watch their Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.
You can join 888sport by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.
Join 888sport and follow Chelsea vs Tottenham
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Chelsea vs Tottenham Preview
- Check out the best Chelsea vs Tottenham betting offers
- Check out our Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction
When does Chelsea vs Tottenham kick-off?
The Premier League clash between Chelsea vs Tottenham kicks off at 16:30 pm BST, on the 23rd of January, at Stamford Bridge.
Join 888sport and follow Chelsea vs Tottenham
Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Chelsea vs Tottenham Team News
Chelsea team news
Tottenham team news
Tottenham predicted line-up vs Chelsea : Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Skipp, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kane, Lucas
Join 888sport and follow Chelsea vs Tottenham