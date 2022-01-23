Countries
Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea will be looking to pick up a Derby win when they host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday evening.
 

Match Info Date: 23rd January 2022

Kick-off: 16:30 pm BST, Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Prediction

The Blues are coming into this game on the back of full draws and a defeat in their last six league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.
 
They have already fallen far behind league leaders Manchester City and they cannot afford to slip up anymore in order to stay in the title race.
 
Tottenham are coming into this game on the back of four wins and two draws in their last six matches and they have shown significant improvement since the arrival of Antonio Conte.
 
Spurs were recently dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea and they will look to avenge that defeat here.
 

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham @43/5 with 888sport

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Chelsea are undefeated in their last 12 matches against Tottenham in all competitions. But on the home side to pick up all three points here.
 
Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six matches against Tottenham. Bet on the home side to win with a clean sheet.
 
Chelsea have drawn five of their last six home matches in the Premier League. Bet on a draw here.
 

Chelsea vs Tottenham betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 23/20.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Chelsea vs Tottenham from 888sport:

Match-winner:

Chelsea: 8/1 with 888sport

Draw: 13/5 with 888sport

Tottenham: 33/1 with 888sport

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 23/20 with 888sport

Under: 13/16 with 888sport

