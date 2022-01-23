Chelsea vs Tottenham Prediction

The Blues are coming into this game on the back of full draws and a defeat in their last six league matches and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly.

They have already fallen far behind league leaders Manchester City and they cannot afford to slip up anymore in order to stay in the title race.

Tottenham are coming into this game on the back of four wins and two draws in their last six matches and they have shown significant improvement since the arrival of Antonio Conte.

Spurs were recently dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea and they will look to avenge that defeat here.