Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 10/3 Shot

Chelsea host Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the FA Cup this Sunday and the Blues will be the favourites to pick up a win at Wembley.

The Blues have enjoyed great success against the Eagles in recent seasons and Palace have lost their last nine matches against the London giants.

The performance against Real Madrid during the midweek will have given Chelsea a massive confidence boost despite the defeat and they will be looking to build on it against Palace on Sunday.

Chelsea have done exceedingly well in the FA Cup in recent seasons with 13 wins from the last 16 outings and they should be able to grind out a comfortable win against Palace this week.

The Eagles have done quite well in recent weeks but they will be without one of the best players in Conor Gallagher because the midfielder is ineligible to face his parent club. The absence of Gallagher could leave them exposed in the midfield and Chelsea have the quality to capitalise on the situation.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder Tips

Chelsea to win @ 4/7 with Bet Storm

Thomas Tuchel’s side have picked up four wins from the last six outings across all competitions and they have an outstanding head to head record against Crystal Palace.

The Blues have the better team on paper and they will be full of confidence after their recent showings as well. This should be a routine win for Chelsea.

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 20 goals and this one is unlikely to be any different.

The Blues have scored nine goals in their last two matches and Palace have done quite well themselves in front of the goal as well.

The Eagles have scored 12 goals in their last six matches across all competitions and both teams will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet here.

Mason Mount to score anytime @ 2/1 with Bet Storm

The Chelsea midfielder has been outstanding in his last two matches and he has the quality to exploit Crystal Palace’s midfield vulnerabilities in the absence of Conor Gallagher.

The Chelsea star has scored three goals and has picked up two assists in his last two outings and he will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet at Wembley this weekend.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder Tip @10/3 with Bet Storm

Bet on Chelsea to pick up a win here and the match to end with over 3.5 goals.