Chelsea kick off their bid for a 9th FA Cup in the club’s history when they entertain Conference side, Chesterfield, later this afternoon.

Several Chelsea stars are still recovering from a bout of COVID, so Thomas Tuchel is expected to field a weakened side. But, even so, with Chesterfield a full four divisions lower than Chelsea, anything other than a home win for the Blues is sure to go down as one of the FA Cup’s biggest shocks.

Chelsea vs Chesterfield live stream

If you’re looking for a way to watch the FA Cup third-round tie between Chelsea and Chesterfield this afternoon, then look no further than bet365.

It’s possible to watch a live stream of Chelsea vs Chesterfield by registering an account with the bookmaker. Just must make sure your account is funded, or that you’ve wagered a bet within 24 hours of the kick-off time to watch all the action for free.

To join bet365 and live stream Chelsea vs Chesterfield today, just click the link below

Join bet365 and watch Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Chelsea vs Chesterfield preview

Chelsea are expected to field a youthful-looking starting Xl for today’s visit of Chesterfield. But all signs point towards an easy win for the Blues.

After disposing of Spurs in the EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday, Thomas Tuchel’s side is now unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and hasn’t crashed out in the third round of the FA Cup in 24 years.

Spearheaded by 18-goal forward Kabongo Tshimanga, Chesterfield sit atop the Conference league and have done well to make it this far, beating the likes of Curzon Ashton, Southend United, and Salford City en route to the third round. It’s the team’s best cup run since 2015.

However, coming up against a Chelsea side that they haven’t beaten in 117-years is sure to be a tough ask for the Spireites, regardless of who Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel opts to field.

Check out our Chelsea vs Chesterfield predictions and betting tips

When does Chelsea vs Chesterfield kick off?

Chelsea vs Chesterfield kicks off at 15:00 GMT at Stamford Bridge, London

Join bet365 and watch Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Find out the best football streaming websites

Chelsea vs Chesterfield team news

Chelsea team news

The Blues will be without first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who has now joined up with the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

First-team stars N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva will also miss out after contracting COVID-19 earlier this week.

Kai Havertz came off early against Spurs earlier on Wednesday after suffering a nasty-looking injury to his finger but the German star could be in line for a role on the bench should Tuchel opt to use him.

Tuchel is also expected to give young stars Xavier Mbuyamba, Harvey Vale, and Lewis Hall a chance to make a name for themselves.

Chelsea predicted line-up vs Chesterfield:

(3-5-2): Bettinelli; Mbuyamba, Sarr, McClelland; Hudson-Odoi, Hall, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic; Vale; Soonsup-Bell, Werner

Chesterfield team news

Defenders Luke Croll, Gavin Gunning, and Laurence Maguire aren’t expected to feature in James Rowe’s side’s visit to the Bridge.

Jack Clarke is certain to miss out but Jeff King could be set for a return to action following a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Chesterfield predicted line-up vs Chelsea:

(4-3-3): Loach; Williams, Gunning, Whittle; King, Oyeleke, Mandeville, Weston, Miller; Tshimanga, Kahn

Join bet365 and watch Chelsea vs Chesterfield