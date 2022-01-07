Chelsea vs Chesterfield prediction: FA Cup betting tips, odds and free bet

Chelsea kick off their FA Cup campaign when they host Chesterfield at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, 8th January

Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT, Stamford Bridge, London.

Chelsea v Chesterfield prediction

This is a true David v Goliath encounter and you can be sure of Chelsea aiming to start off proceedings on a positive note. Last year, the Blues lost the final to Leicester City, thanks to a wonder strike from Youri Tielemans.

This time around, Thomas Tuchel would be hoping to see his charges enjoy a triumphant cup run. Chelsea head into this game following a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of the EFL Cup semifinal.

Kai Havertz scored the opening goal for the hosts before a comical own goal from Ben Davies ensured that Antonio Conte left empty-handed.

The game against Chesterfield will be a great chance for the German tactician to give a runout to some of the academy players who are pushing for a first team role.

James Rowe side on the other hand, are looking forward to what has been a long awaited return to the Football League. They’re currently on top of the National League standings and have a two point lead over Halifax Town and Wrexham.

Chesterfield are on a run of 14 games without defeat across all competitions and would love nothing better than to make history. This will be the first time these two sides will meet since the 1949-50 FA Cup which the hosts won 3-0.

Chelsea v Chesterfield prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Chesterfield +4

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Chelsea v Chesterfield betting tips

The odds are stacked against Chesterfield with the Blues favorites to win at 1/14.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have had a few problems to deal with in recent weeks but you can expect Tuchel’s men to be at their best against a team that is four levels below them.

We are therefore backing Tuchel’s men with a +4 handicap of winning the game at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

Chelsea vs Chesterfield betting tip: Chelsea+4

Chelsea v Chesterfield odds

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Chelsea v Chesterfield match odds

Chelsea @ 1/20

Draw @ 14/1

Chesterfield @ 28/1

Chelsea v Chesterfield total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 7/2

Under 2.5 goals @ 3/13

